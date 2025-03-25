Forget Pantone – Smeg’s Colour of the Year kitchen appliances might be my favourite yet

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has debuted its new Colour of the Year – Jade Green. The new colourway has been added to three of its small kitchen appliances, with plans to introduce it to more soon.

Forget the Pantone Colour of the Year – I’m obsessed with Smeg’s version. Smeg has just debuted its latest colourway to three of its small appliances, and it’s made its retro-inspired kitchen products more stylish than before.

Pantone announces its Colour of the Year at the end of each year, so in December 2024, we found out that Mocha Mousse would be the colour for 2025. The matte light brown shade has been everywhere so far this year, but it seems that kitchen brands make their own rules.

Case in point: KitchenAid recently announced its Butter Yellow Colour of the Year, and added it to its iconic stand mixer. Now, Smeg has announced its very own new colourway and while it’s not as bright as KitchenAid’s, it’s just as eye-catching.

Smeg’s latest colourway might be my favourite yet, and it’s a step away from its signature bright colours that it’s known for. Moving away from its bold reds and pastel blues, Smeg has reinvented three of its appliances in a new jade green colour.

The new jade green colour is available on its two-slice toaster , its seven-cup electric kettle and its latest retro kitchen scales . These appliances have Smeg’s newer design, which still has that 50s-inspired look but has bolder silver accents to blend both style and substance.

Smeg stated that the new bluish-green colour is inspired by the colours and water seen in Italy. In my opinion, it definitely captures that essence and is a beautiful way to add a pop of colour to your kitchen.

As of writing, the new jade green colour only seems to be available via the Smeg US site and on the three appliances mentioned. But in teaser pictures released by Smeg, it seems that the brand could be adding jade green to more of its products, like its portable induction hob – we’ll just have to wait and see!