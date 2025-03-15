Smeg debuts the fanciest kitchen scales I’ve ever seen
Smeg caters to home bakers with its new retro-inspired kitchen scales
QUICK SUMMARY
Smeg has launched its new set of kitchen scales. The Smeg Retro Digital Scales have a 50s-inspired design that’s part of a collaboration with Deepdesign, and are priced at £169.95.
Smeg has just debuted its new Retro Digital Scales, and they might be the fanciest kitchen scales I’ve ever seen. The new scales have a 50s retro-inspired design that Smeg is well known for, but they’ve also been given a hint of technology to make them more modern.
Smeg is best known for its Italian heritage and 50s design, and these new kitchen scales tick all the boxes. The Smeg Retro Digital Scales have been created in collaboration with Deepdesign, a Milanese studio that’s led by Raffaella Mangiarotti and Matteo Bazzicalupo.
The partnership with Deepdesign has led to the Smeg Retro Digital Scales which look like a vintage set of scales but with a modern twist. Available in six colours, the Smeg Retro Digital Scales has Smeg’s signature curved lines and perfectly compliments the brand’s other colourful appliances, like the best stand mixers and baking accessories.
The Smeg Retro Digital Scales has a dual display, showcasing analogue readings and a digital LED screen positioned towards the bottom of the scales. The dual readings offer more accuracy and cohesive and reliable cooking experience. The scales also come with a removable stainless steel bowl.
These kitchen scales aren’t the first of its kind from Smeg, with the brand having debuted the Smeg KSC01 Digital Scales a year ago. Part of the matte collection, the Smeg KSC01 Digital Scales featured brushed stainless steel incorporated into the base and inside the bowl, and an LED screen.
Compared to the Smeg KSC01 Digital Scales, the Smeg Retro Digital Scales are bigger and chunkier but it has an edge with its dual readings and more vintage looks that work well with all kitchen aesthetics. As expected with appliances from Smeg, the price isn’t small but they’re high quality and are ideal for any keen baker.
The Smeg Retro Digital Scales are priced at £169.95 / $189.95 and are available to buy at Smeg and Crate & Barrel.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
