Smeg refreshes its iconic fridge with cool contemporary colour twist

QUICK SUMMARY Storm Blue is the latest matte colourway for Smeg’s iconic FAB28 fridge. Potential buyers can grab it from £1,899 (around $2,500) at Smeg’s online store, London flagship, and other select retailers.

Smeg has introduced a brand-new colourway to its iconic FAB28 fridge, and I think it might just be one of my favourites yet. The retro classic is now available in a Storm Blue matte finish, perfectly on trend for 2025’s pastel revival and ideal for those looking to add a pop of uplifting teal to their home.

Storm Blue originally launched as a finish for the Smeg KLF03 kettle and TSF01 toaster, both of which earned five-star ratings in T3’s full reviews earlier this year. It's safe to say the colour was a fan favourite, as it’s now landed on Smeg’s most iconic appliance.

The new Storm Blue FAB28 will be available from £1,899 (around $2,500) at Smeg’s online store, London flagship, and other select stockists.

The FAB28 is built to suit both classic and modern spaces, with a matte soft-touch finish that’s not just great to look at, but also nice to the touch. Smeg’s anti-fingerprint tech also means fewer smudges and fingerprints, which is perfect for busy kitchens.

True to its retro roots, it comes with polished stainless-steel handles and sleek interior trims that keep the vintage vibe alive. The Multiflow cooling system makes sure cold air is spread evenly, helping your food stay fresher, longer.

There's 244 litres for fresh food and 26 litres for frozen, and users will also find adjustable glass shelves, LED strip lighting, chrome accents, and a handy Life Plus 0°C compartment that gives extra care to perishables.