EGO takes on Shark with powerful new outdoor misting fan

QUICK SUMMARY EGO has launched its new FN1000E misting fan – a compact, cordless model designed for both indoor and outdoor cooling. With a 25cm blade, five speed settings, three misting modes and quiet oscillation, it's priced at £299 (batteries sold separately) on EGO's online store.

You’ve probably seen the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan all over the place lately. People are loving it for its portability and cooling mist feature, and now that it’s been reduced for Prime Day, even more are jumping on the bandwagon.

However, Shark isn’t the only player in the misting fan game. EGO – the brand behind some of the best cordless mowers and outdoor gear – has just launched a new model designed to rival the HydroGo.

The EGO FN1000 is a compact, battery-powered misting fan with a 25cm blade, ideal for staying cool indoors or out. It follows EGO’s earlier 45cm misting fan but in a more compact package. .

(Image credit: EGO)

Powered by EGO’s industry-leading battery tech, the FN1000E is packed with smart features, including five air speed settings, a turbo mode and ultra-quiet operation. It also offers three misting modes (high, low and intermittent) and a three-stage oscillating pedestal that can swing 60°, 120° or a full 180°.

The fan also folds into a cube for easy storage, with clever onboard spots to tuck away the hose and adaptor. Priced at £299 (around $400), it’s available now from EGO’s website.