Dyson revives its original bladeless fan with smart, sleep-focused upgrades
Dyson’s Cool CF1 is based on an original but is better than ever
QUICK SUMMARY
Dyson has launched its latest bladeless fan, based on its original design from 2009.
The Dyson Cool CF1 has smarter and more energy efficient features than before, and is available for £249.99.
Dyson has reinvented its original bladeless fan design with an entirely new and upgraded model. The Dyson Cool CF1 fan is smarter and more energy efficient than its predecessor, and comes with upgraded cooling technology and modes – here’s everything you need to know.
Despite making a name for itself in the world of vacuum cleaners, Dyson has become one of the most recognisable fan brands, mainly due to its innovative designs. Case in point: the brand launched its first-ever bladeless Dyson fan in 2009 which removed traditional blades and introduced a new type of airflow and cooling.
Now, Dyson is reviving its original bladeless fan with the new Dyson Cool CF1, featuring improved technology and smart features. Available in white/silver, the Dyson Cool CF1 looks like an oversized lollipop with its wide circular design.
As a bladeless fan, the centre of the Dyson Cool CF1 is safer than other fans as it lacks fast-spinning blades and expels a smoother and stronger air flow. The base of the Dyson Cool CF1 has an LCD screen that displays the airflow settings and power modes, and allows you to set timers to keep your energy costs down.
The Dyson Cool CF1 uses Dyson’s patented Air Multiplier technology which you can find in most of its fans and air purifiers. This technology expels 370 litres of airflow per second in a powerful and smooth stream, so it’s not choppy and instead offers a consistent and cooling breeze.
Dyson has given the Cool CF1 10 fan speeds to play with and it has improved oscillation settings to better fill the room. While it works hard to cool your home, the Dyson Cool CF1 has a brushless DC motor that uses 30 watts of power maximum to use less energy.
Another notable new feature is the new Sleep mode. While the Dyson Cool CF1 already has silencing technology to make the fan as quiet as possible, the sleep mode is even quieter at 29dB and has a customisable sleep timer that adjusts its speed and dims the display.
I’ve tried plenty of Dyson fans and currently have two in my home. I’m a huge fan – pun not intended – of them as they offer a much more consistent airflow and cooling experience. However, the models I’ve tested so far have been quite big, so I’m excited to get my hands on the Dyson Cool CF1 and see how it’ll get me through any upcoming summer heatwaves.
The Dyson Cool CF1 is available to buy now for £249.99 at Dyson. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the US.
