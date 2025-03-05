Shark’s latest fan is its most powerful and stylish yet – and it's completely bladeless

QUICK SUMMARY Shark unveiled the TurboBlade – a high-speed, ultra-quiet and completely bladeless fan. Available in Dove White or Charcoal for $249.99 (about £220), it’s currently exclusive to the US, but a European launch could be coming soon.

Warmer, sunnier days might still be a little way off, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see a surge in the latest cooling tech launches coming our way. Whether you’re after one of the best fans or the best portable air conditioners, now’s the perfect time for a quick cooling inventory check. If you need an upgrade, why not treat yourself before the seasonal rush hits?

Shark is the latest brand to throw its hat into the cooling ring, and its newest product is easily one of the most stylish I’ve seen so far. Aptly named the Shark TurboBlade, this sleek fan delivers high-speed, ultra-quiet cooling — all wrapped up in a stunning, first-to-market design. However, there’s the twist....it’s completely bladeless.

Before we dive into the standout features, let’s talk colours and price. The TurboBlade comes in two neutral tones – Dove White and Charcoal – and has an RRP of $249.99, which works out to around £220. Right now, it’s exclusive to the US, but if SharkNinja’s track record is anything to go by, a European launch won’t be far behind.

(Image credit: Shark)

Feature-wise, the Shark TurboBlade boasts ten different speeds, including a Sleep Mode that mutes chimes, dims lights and optimises the fan speed for restful sleep. There’s also BreezeBoost for a powerful burst of airflow, and Natural Breeze Mode, which cleverly mimics the feel of a gentle outdoor breeze by randomly varying airflow.

The fan sits atop a telescoping pole, allowing you to adjust its height depending on how and where you’re using it – from bedroom cooling to home workouts. The multi-directional airflow also means the fan can pivot and twist to provide 360-degree coverage, with airflow reaching up to 80 feet on its highest setting.

Shark claims the TurboBlade is the most powerful bladeless fan currently on the market, beating out leading competitors. Naturally, the Dyson Cool comes to mind as its closest rival, but I honestly wouldn’t be too surprised if Shark’s claim holds up. The TurboBlade is also noticeably more compact, which is always a win if you prefer to keep your home free from bulky appliances.

Personally, I’m loving the design and the clever features of this one – fingers crossed it crosses the pond sooner rather than later.

