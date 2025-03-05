Shark’s latest fan is its most powerful and stylish yet – and it's completely bladeless
Now we're talking
QUICK SUMMARY
Shark unveiled the TurboBlade – a high-speed, ultra-quiet and completely bladeless fan. Available in Dove White or Charcoal for $249.99 (about £220), it’s currently exclusive to the US, but a European launch could be coming soon.
Warmer, sunnier days might still be a little way off, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see a surge in the latest cooling tech launches coming our way. Whether you’re after one of the best fans or the best portable air conditioners, now’s the perfect time for a quick cooling inventory check. If you need an upgrade, why not treat yourself before the seasonal rush hits?
Shark is the latest brand to throw its hat into the cooling ring, and its newest product is easily one of the most stylish I’ve seen so far. Aptly named the Shark TurboBlade, this sleek fan delivers high-speed, ultra-quiet cooling — all wrapped up in a stunning, first-to-market design. However, there’s the twist....it’s completely bladeless.
Before we dive into the standout features, let’s talk colours and price. The TurboBlade comes in two neutral tones – Dove White and Charcoal – and has an RRP of $249.99, which works out to around £220. Right now, it’s exclusive to the US, but if SharkNinja’s track record is anything to go by, a European launch won’t be far behind.
Feature-wise, the Shark TurboBlade boasts ten different speeds, including a Sleep Mode that mutes chimes, dims lights and optimises the fan speed for restful sleep. There’s also BreezeBoost for a powerful burst of airflow, and Natural Breeze Mode, which cleverly mimics the feel of a gentle outdoor breeze by randomly varying airflow.
The fan sits atop a telescoping pole, allowing you to adjust its height depending on how and where you’re using it – from bedroom cooling to home workouts. The multi-directional airflow also means the fan can pivot and twist to provide 360-degree coverage, with airflow reaching up to 80 feet on its highest setting.
Shark claims the TurboBlade is the most powerful bladeless fan currently on the market, beating out leading competitors. Naturally, the Dyson Cool comes to mind as its closest rival, but I honestly wouldn’t be too surprised if Shark’s claim holds up. The TurboBlade is also noticeably more compact, which is always a win if you prefer to keep your home free from bulky appliances.
Personally, I’m loving the design and the clever features of this one – fingers crossed it crosses the pond sooner rather than later.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This new Apple M3 chip is faster than the M4
The Ultra returns with up to 80 graphics cores and 512GB of memory
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Already award-winning, Dynaudio's luxury speaker gets a big upgrade
Dynaudio's five-star bookshelves get a serious upgrade and a none-more-black design
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Shark upgrades its PowerPro vacuum with floor detect technology – and pet owners will love it
Shark relaunches its PowerPro cordless stick vacuum
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet review: the best cordless vacuum cleaner of 2024
Discover why Shark's new cordless vacuum is the best of the best
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Meaco’s new humidifier uses first-of-its-kind technology to prevent bacteria in the home
Meaco launches huge new range of fans and dehumidifiers at IFA 2024
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Gardening jobs for September: 10 tasks to prepare your garden for autumn
Embrace the start of autumn with these useful gardening tips
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Expert reveals the dangerous reason why you should never sleep with a fan on
As an avid fan user, this shocked me
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan has had a major £100 price drop in a limited-time sale
If you're a fan of staying cool (in more ways than one), the Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening jobs for August: 10 tasks to protect your garden from harsh rays
Beat the heat with these August gardening tips
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Shark’s new fan has a clever misting feature to keep you cool in the UK heatwave
The Shark FlexBreeze is the perfect fan for tackling the UK’s current heatwave
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published