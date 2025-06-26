Pro Breeze’s hybrid fan grows, shrinks and even scents the air – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY Pro Breeze has launched its new 2-in-1 air circulator, the AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan. The Pro Breeze AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan turns from a pedestal fan into a desk fan and has a hidden pod in the fan head which you can add essential oils to.

Pro Breeze has just launched the AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan, and it could give the likes of Meaco and Shark a run for their money. The 2-in-1 air circulator is not only designed for cooling, but it can also improve your air quality and even add a nice scent to your home.

Summer has officially arrived, and with the warmer temperatures comes a huge demand for the best fans . Most of today’s fans come with extra features to offer an unrivalled cooling experience, from models that double as an air purifier, to others that can turn into pedestal, handheld and desktop fans.

The latest addition from Pro Breeze is a perfect example of the advancements in fan technology. The new Pro Breeze AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan has one silhouette but with its foldable pole, it can be converted from a pedestal fan into a desk fan and back again for versatile and portable cooling.

The Pro Breeze AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan looks a lot like Meaco’s Sefte 10 Air Circulator , with its large fan head and a screen located underneath. It also has a similar concept to the Shark FlexBreeze which has a convertible hybrid design.

Aside from the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan being cheaper than the Meaco and Shark offerings, this hybrid fan can also act as an air purifier and an oil diffuser.

The five-blade fan head has a multidirectional airflow that circulates cool air around the room by 100° horizontally and 130° vertically. It does this pretty quietly, and it has a built-in dust filter that traps particles and allergens to make the air more hygienic. The fan can be controlled via the remote or LED display, and you can choose between four modes, change the oscillation and set timers.

But what surprised me the most about the Pro Breeze AirFlo 43" Hybrid Pedestal Fan is that you can add scents to it. The fan head has a hidden pod where you can pour essential oils, so the scent is pumped around the room alongside cooling air. While that might sound strange, I think this feature would be great for when you use your fan at night, as you can use calming oils to set the tone in your bedroom and help you fall asleep quicker.

