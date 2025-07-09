Nespresso’s brand new Vertuo Pop+ just dropped below $100 for Prime Day
It's only been released for a few weeks!
You’re probably already aware that Prime Day is in full swing, and the range of deals has been pretty impressive so far. That said, I was still genuinely surprised to see Nespresso’s brand new Vertuo Pop+ appear among the discounts.
This particular version – part of Nespresso’s new summer collection – comes in a gorgeous pistachio shade that’s only been out for a few weeks. I’ve got to say, I think it might just be my favourite colourway yet.
The Vertuo Pop+ coffee maker offers a variety of coffee drinks in five sizes, including 5, 8, 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice.
As for the machine itself, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is designed to work exclusively with Vertuo capsules, giving users access to over 30 varieties, including iced and flavoured options.
It’s quick to heat up, super simple to use with one-button operation, and uses smart barcode tech to read each capsule and adjust the brew perfectly. Oh, and it automatically ejects used pods, which is always a nice touch.
