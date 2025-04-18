The Morning Machine’s younger sibling is here – same precision, now in a compact design

QUICK SUMMARY Morning has launched the Morning Mini, packing the same intuitive interface, app controls, and precision brewing as the original – but in a smaller, space-saving design. At £259/$399, it’s available now from the Morning online store.

It’s practically a rite of passage for the best coffee machines to get the 'mini' treatment – first came Nespresso with the Vertuo Pop, then Sage joined the club with the Bambino. Now, it’s Morning’s turn, and just wait till you see how adorable the Morning Mini it is.

The original Morning Machine launched in 2021 and quickly became a cult favourite in the espresso world. It lets users tweak temperature, extraction time, and can even extract coffee based on volume rather than time. Sounds subtle, but for serious coffee lovers, that kind of precision is a game-changer.

The Morning Mini keeps all that magic, featuring the same intuitive interface, easy app controls, and precision brewing tech. The difference is that it's more compact, takes up less counter space, and comes in at nearly half the price than its predecessor.

(Image credit: Morning)

Speaking of looks, the Mini still comes in the sleek white and satin black, but there's now three extra colour options to play with. Personally, I’m obsessed with the Dawn shade, and if we’re going by KitchenAid's Colour of the Year, this one’s going to be everywhere in 2025.

As for specs, the Mini has a 0.65-litre water tank and a used capsule bin that fits about 4 to 6 pods. For comparison, the OG Morning Machine holds 0.85 litres and stores 7 to 8 used capsules. So yes, it’s smaller – but still super functional for everyday use.

The Mini is a lot more affordable too, with an RRP of £259/$399 (compared to the original’s heftier £440/$660). It’s available to buy now via the Morning online store.

(Image credit: Morning)