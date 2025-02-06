KitchenAid's 2025 Colour of the Year brings a buttery warmth to every cooking space
QUICK SUMMARY
KitchenAid's Colour of the Year for 2025 has been announced. Following last year’s Blue Salt, the 2025 shade is Butter – a soft, creamy yellow with a satin finish.
The Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer in Butter is available on KitchenAid's online store for an RRP of £699 (around $850).
2025 has already seen a wave of exciting product launches, but for kitchen enthusiasts, one announcement stands out amongst the rest. Well, the wait is now over, and KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year has finally arrived.
Following last year’s subtle Blue Salt, the 2025 colour is Butter – a soft, creamy yellow with a satin finish, designed to infuse kitchens with warmth and nostalgia. As with previous years, it's only available on the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7-litre Stand Mixer, and we’re not sure yet if it will extend to other products.
As the seventh shade to be crowned KitchenAid Colour of the Year, Butter debuts at a time when bold, uplifting hues are more popular than ever. With its warm, inviting glow, this vibrant shade is poised to become a beloved staple in kitchens everywhere.
Brittni Pertijs, Colour, Finish and Material Manager at Whirlpool, comments, “We know that butter yellow evokes feelings of warmth and joy, rather like a warm embrace. In the colour development phase, we wanted to ensure that Butter captured these emotions while also feeling fresh and modern in the home.
While Butter echoes past kitchens, it feels fresh and modern, leaning into present-day design trends. It is a classic neutral that will last over the years, working well in any home, from eclectic and traditional styles to clean and contemporary spaces."
The Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer in Butter comes with a durable stainless-steel bowl. However, for those looking to personalise their mixer, a variety of stylish alternatives are available – including elegant ceramic, quilted and hammered-effect bowls.
Standard accessories include a flex edge beater, dough hook, wire whisk, pastry beater, and an additional 3-litre stainless-steel bowl, ensuring versatility for all your baking and cooking needs.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
