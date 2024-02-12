KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year has convinced me to buy a new stand mixer

Home appliance brand, KitchenAid has just announced its 2024 Colour of the Year: Blue Salt. Giving KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer a pastel refresh, the new pale blue colourway adds a pop of colour that enhances your kitchen, and I can’t get enough of it.

For quick mixing, dough beating and even meat grinding, you need one of the best stand mixers from KitchenAid to make your life easier. Not only do the best KitchenAid mixers offer unrivalled power and precision, but they draw lots of attention due to their bold colours and retro-inspired shapes. With this in mind, KitchenAid has recently debuted its Colour of The Year, adding to its pretty collection of colours.

The KitchenAid Blue Salt Colour of the Year 2024 is a subtle periwinkle blue with red undertones, giving the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7-litre Stand Mixer an iridescent glow. Depending on the lighting or angle, Blue Salt appears to shift and change colour, making the stand mixer and your kitchen space more interesting to look at.

As Home Editor at T3, I’ve been keeping up with 2024 kitchen trends and one of the main key trends for this year has been colour. Muted and pastel colours have been taking over the kitchen, and cooler tones have been having a resurgence, something KitchenAid has picked up on with its latest Colour of the Year.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Designed to encourage people to slow down, the Blue Salt colour was created to ‘ignite positive and fresh new perspectives’. This muted cooler blue is a big step away from 2023’s Colour of the Year from KitchenAid, which was a bright pink colour that received mixed reviews from customers.

Unlike Le Creuset who recently announced its new spring colours across its award-winning enamelled cast iron cookware, KitchenAid’s new Blue Salt shade is only available on the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7-litre Stand Mixer. As of writing, we’re not sure yet if Blue Salt will extend to other products, so if you definitely want this colour in your kitchen, investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer seems to be the way to go.