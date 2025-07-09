7 YETI deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, from cheap Tundra coolers to affordable Ramble bottles
YETI gear hardly ever goes on sale, but Prime Day is serving up rare deals on some of the brand’s most sought-after coolers, bottles, and outdoor essentials. From ultra-durable hard coolers to stylish insulated bottles and go-anywhere soft-sided backpacks, these YETI deals bring premium performance without the premium price tag.
What sets YETI apart is its personality. This year’s lineup comes in bold seasonal colourways like Big Wave Blue, Tropical Pink, Sandstone Pink and Power Pink, adding a splash of summer to your setup.
Built to take a beating and keep things icy for hours (or days), these coolers, bottles and buckets are designed for adventurers who don’t compromise on form, function, or aesthetics. We’ve rounded up the best discounts on iconic models in fresh seasonal colours, but be quick, stock doesn’t hang around long when YETI’s involved.
Tough enough for the wild and stylish enough for the backyard, the Tundra 45 keeps ice solid for days. With bear-proof latches and a generous 38-can capacity, this rugged cooler in Sandstone Pink is your go-to for camping trips, beach days, and barbecues alike.
Party-ready and picnic-perfect, this ultra-durable Beverage Bucket keeps your drinks ice-cold and your style on point. With a no-sweat design and vibrant Power Pink finish, it’s the statement piece your summer setup deserves: built like a tank, designed to chill.
Featherlight and adventure-tough, the Yonder Water Bottle is made for hikers, paddlers, and road-trippers who need hydration without the bulk. The leak-resistant tether cap stays attached, and the Big Wave Blue color pops in any pack.
This hands-free cooler hauls up to 36 cans with ice and shrugs off the elements thanks to its waterproof shell. The Hopper M20 in Big Wave Blue blends function and flair, making it perfect for trails, tailgates, or a day on the water.
Go big or go thirsty. The Rambler 64 oz Bottle in Tropical Pink holds half a gallon of your favourite drink and keeps it icy cold for hours. With a chug cap and double-wall insulation, it's built for serious hydration missions.
Compact but mighty, the Tundra 35 fits easily in your car boot yet offers serious chilling power. Ideal for day trips and solo missions, this rotomolded cooler in Big Wave Blue holds ice like a champ and stands up to rough handling.
With ColdCell insulation and a leakproof zipper, the Hopper Flip 12 keeps lunch or a 12-pack frosty wherever you roam. This soft cooler in Sandstone Pink is easy to carry, tough as nails, and just the right size for day escapes.
