YETI just made bowls cool – literally. And also figuratively.
New YETI design, same bear-proof energy
The brand that brought us the beer-cooling, bear-fighting drinkware we never knew we needed is back, this time with... bowls.
Yes, the brand that recently gave us the amazing YETI Ranchero backpack and a myriad of colourful, bear-proof cool boxes is adding yet another piece of outdoor cookware to its collection.
Nestable, stackable, and apparently capable of defending your potato salad against the elements, YETI’s new Rambler Bowls are ready for their basecamp debut.
YETI’s 2025 lineup includes two main bowl breeds: the Low Bowl (for minimalist snackers) and the Standard Rambler Bowl (for those who mean business).
Sizes range from modest (.7 QT/ 0.66 litres) to “I brought chili for everyone” (4.5 QT/ 4.26 litres), all with double-wall vacuum insulation that promises to keep your guac cool, your queso hot, and your ants disappointed.
And yes, they're dishwasher safe. Because, as the product sheet wisely states, “no one needs more work to do.” Lids? Oh, they’re here.
Forget cling film or that weird beeswax wrap you pretended to like. The new All Clear + Press On Lid is crystal-clear (so you can see what’s up), press-fit (to lock in heat or chill), and engineered to keep bugs out.
Just like their coolers and tumblers, the Rambler Bowls are made from kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel (aka: these bowls are tougher than your uncle’s BBQ apron). They're rust-resistant, puncture-resistant, and frankly, party-resistant (as in, they survive the party).
You can grab them in Navy, Cape Taupe, or classic White, with prices starting at $30 and climbing like the altitude of your next weekend hike. Oh, and the lids are sold separately – naturally.
Head over to YETI to stock up on the new bowls and other gear.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
