Yeti’s new Rambler Travel Bottle has just solved the biggest issue with water bottles

There’s nothing worse than reaching into your bag only to find its contents have been soaked by a so-called "leak-proof" water bottle. Thankfully, Yeti’s latest release is here to put an end to that problem for good.

The brand has dropped their brand new Rambler Travel Bottle and it may be their toughest bottle yet, as they claim it’s “100% leak-proof” (as well as being puncture and rust resistant). A bold claim for any product, but we know durable outdoor gear is Yeti’s thing.

The new travel bottle features a 360-degree leak-proof drinking cap that you simply twist halfway, allowing you to sip your beverage from any angle without worrying about spills or leaks.

As with many of Yeti’s products, its double-wall vacuum insulation can be used for keeping your beverages hot or cold. Plus, it's cup holder compatible, so you can reach for it whilst out on the road.

The Rambler Travel Bottle comes in two sizes, either 12oz ($28) or 16oz ($32). You can also grab it in nine colours, including Yeti’s brand new summer colourways – Black Forest, Cherry Blossom, or Cape Taupe.

However, the new bottle is currently only available in the US for Yeti account holders so, if you’re not one, sign up and create one now . It’s completely free, and you’ll get perks like free delivery on orders over $35 and early access to new arrivals.

We can't say for sure when the bottle will become available in the UK; however, we doubt it'll be a US-exclusive product, so keep your eyes peeled.