Govee takes on Meater with its four-probe meat thermometer thatt buzzes when it’s done!

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched a new meat thermometer, featuring four probes and a built-in buzzer which alerts you when your food is ready. The GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is priced at $149 and currently only available in the US.

Govee – the brains behind some of the best smart bulbs – is moving away from smart lighting with its newest product. GoveeLife has just announced its new smart meat thermometer (yes, really) and it could give Meater a run for its money.

Despite its reputation as a smart home manufacturer, Govee actually makes small appliances too. In the UK, Govee offers fans and air purifiers, but across the pond in the US, Govee sells a range of smart kitchen tech, including kettles, rice cookers and ice makers – so the launch of a new meat thermometer might not be as farfetched as you’d think.

The GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is a four-probe meat thermometer, which gives you four independently controlled probes to cook up to four dishes at a time or use them all at the same time to monitor a huge chunk of meat. The probes have dual-sensors to read food and ambient temperatures, and give more accurate readings.

The four probes of the GoveeLife Meat Thermometer can read ambient temperatures of up to 572°F, so they can be used inside ovens and barbecues . The design of the GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is similar to Meater, one of my favourite meat thermometer brands, although the probes do look thicker than the Meater ones I’ve tried.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What I like about the GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is its digital LCD screen on the charging base which shows off the temperatures and readings. While it connects to the accompanying app, the best feature is the built-in buzzer which goes off when your food is done cooking. The base also charges the probes in just 25 minutes to give them up to 73 hours of power.

Speaking of apps, the GoveeLife Meat Thermometer connects to the Govee app so you don’t have to stand in the kitchen or by the grill to get your readings. The app shows your progress and presets, and has a strong connection to the probes’ Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection which connects up to 500ft in open spaces.

The GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is available now for $149 at Amazon . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK.