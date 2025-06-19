Govee’s new table lamp combines JBL audio with stunning, colourful visuals

QUICK SUMMARY Govee announces its newest smart lamp in collaboration with JBL. The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL blends colourful LED lighting, smart controls and immersive audio – it’s expected to launch on 23rd June.

Govee has teamed up with JBL on a new smart lamp, smart speaker hybrid. The new Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL combines LED lighting with powerful, immersive audio and smart controls – and it’s the perfect party speaker for your summer activities.

Many of today’s best smart lights can sync with your entertainment and gaming set-up, to offer mood and scene lighting for the movie or game you’re watching. Now, Govee has taken this one step further with its latest collaboration with JBL which offers colour, light and audio in the same device.

The recently announced Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL has a similar design to Govee’s existing LED Table Lamp, except it’s a bit shorter and more condensed. The portable lamp-speaker looks almost cartoon-like, and it’s one of my favourite smart light designs I’ve seen in a while.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL has a clever algorithm and chipset that allows the lamp to react to music in as little as 32 milliseconds. The lamp itself has 210 customisable LED beads that are bright and colourful, and provides 600 lumens of brightness with a colour temperature of up to 6500K.

With the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, you can customise the colour, brightness and scene to set the right mood and to suit the music you’re listening to. It also has 100 preset lighting scenes and 16 dynamic music-reactive lighting modes to play with.

(Image credit: Govee)

Speaking of music, the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL has premium JBL audio and stereo pairing, so you can synchronise music and lighting together. The lamp features a 2.5-inch 500cc smart speaker that offers immersive audio, and it can be controlled via the Govee Home app or voice commands, due to its compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Matter.

The Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL has a 5200mAh battery which offers up to 4.5 hours of wireless performance. Judging by its look and functions, the Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL is a colourful party speaker that combines the best of Govee and JBL in one device – we’ll let you know our thoughts in our upcoming review.

