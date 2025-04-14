Govee’s new smart light is minimalist, modern...and weirdly familiar

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has just expanded its lineup of top-rated smart lights with the launch of its latest addition, the Strip Light with Skyline Kit. Available in two lengths – 4 metres and 6 metres – both versions are set to go on sale in May.

Govee has just expanded its lineup of the best smart lights with the launch of its latest addition, the Strip Light with Skyline Kit. Combining the brand’s LuminBlend Colour Control System with a sleek, minimalist design, it’s made to transform your living space into a glowing canvas for creativity. That said, the design might strike a familiar chord.

The Strip Light creates a ‘floating’ wall-washing effect, casting a broad upward glow that adds a sense of visual lift to any room. You can’t exactly hang your washing on it, but with its unique look, I’m still deciding whether it’s stylish or just a bit too different.

It’s available in two sizes: a 4-metre version (£99.99/$119.99) and a 6-metre version for $149.99, with UK pricing for the longer version still to be confirmed. Both models can be purchased on either on the Govee website or Amazon from May onwards.

(Image credit: Govee)

Once you get past the whole clothesline thing, it’s clear Govee’s doing something different here. The wall-mounted design means no more falling LED strips, making it a safer pick for homes with kids or pets. The 360-degree adjustable light bar also lets you tweak the angle until you’ve got the perfect glow.

The Skyline Kit syncs with music, supports over 120 preset scenes, and works seamlessly with other Govee lights via DreamView. It also integrates fully with the Govee Home app, Matter, Alexa and Google Assistant for full voice and app control.

“At Govee, we don’t just make smart lighting – we create experiences,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “With the Skyline Kit, we wanted to explore how lighting can shape not just mood, but space. The result is a system that doesn’t just illuminate – it elevates.”

(Image credit: Govee)