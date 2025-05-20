Summer just got smarter with Nanoleaf’s brand new lighting products

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has launched two exciting new products – the Nanoleaf Rope Light and the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights – Both designed for indoor and outdoor use. Both are available now via Nanoleaf’s website and Walmart in the US.

Nanoleaf just dropped two exciting new additions to its lineup – the Nanoleaf Rope Light and the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights – both designed to elevate indoor and outdoor spaces.

This latest launch follows a string of cool releases from the smart lighting brand, including the popular Pegboard Desk Dock which has just been shortlisted for the T3 Awards 2025. Known for its versatility, it’s great to see Nanoleaf continue expanding its range to reflect how people really use light in every part of their space.

Alongside the product drop, Nanoleaf has also announced a major retail move with Walmart. Planning to roll out into over 2,500 stores across the US, Nanoleaf's smart lighting lineup will be more accessible than ever.

Nanoleaf Rope Light (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

First up, the Nanoleaf Rope Light is a super-flexible, multicolour light strip that you can bend, twist and shape into pretty much anything – whether that’s outlining your shelves, recreating fun shapes, or adding a glow to your setup.

It’s 5 metres long, features RGB addressable lighting to show multiple colours at once, and has a smooth silicone diffuser for a clean, soft glow. It connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or Matter over Wi-Fi, and you can control it using an in-line controller, the Nanoleaf app, or smart voice assistants.

It’s available now on Nanoleaf's online store for £79.99/$69.99.

Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Then there’s the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights – the brand’s first-ever solar-powered lighting solution. With eight LED bulbs per fixture and an IP65 weatherproof rating, they’re built to handle the elements whilst delivering a warm ambient glow to your garden, patio or pathway.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They turn on at dusk and off at dawn automatically thanks to built-in daylight sensors, and they can also be charged via USB-C. With the included remote, you can also control up to 20 lights at once, cycle through colours, set timers, and create ambient scenes. However, it's important to note that they don’t work with Nanoleaf’s mobile or desktop apps.

The two-pack retails for £49.99/$49.99 and is available now on Nanoleaf’s site.

Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

We’ll be getting our hands on both products soon, and will report back to see if they earn a place among the best smart lights.