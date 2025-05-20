Summer just got smarter with Nanoleaf’s brand new lighting products
One covers indoor lighting needs, the other handles the outdoors
QUICK SUMMARY
Nanoleaf has launched two exciting new products – the Nanoleaf Rope Light and the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights – Both designed for indoor and outdoor use.
Both are available now via Nanoleaf’s website and Walmart in the US.
Nanoleaf just dropped two exciting new additions to its lineup – the Nanoleaf Rope Light and the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights – both designed to elevate indoor and outdoor spaces.
This latest launch follows a string of cool releases from the smart lighting brand, including the popular Pegboard Desk Dock which has just been shortlisted for the T3 Awards 2025. Known for its versatility, it’s great to see Nanoleaf continue expanding its range to reflect how people really use light in every part of their space.
Alongside the product drop, Nanoleaf has also announced a major retail move with Walmart. Planning to roll out into over 2,500 stores across the US, Nanoleaf's smart lighting lineup will be more accessible than ever.
First up, the Nanoleaf Rope Light is a super-flexible, multicolour light strip that you can bend, twist and shape into pretty much anything – whether that’s outlining your shelves, recreating fun shapes, or adding a glow to your setup.
It’s 5 metres long, features RGB addressable lighting to show multiple colours at once, and has a smooth silicone diffuser for a clean, soft glow. It connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or Matter over Wi-Fi, and you can control it using an in-line controller, the Nanoleaf app, or smart voice assistants.
It’s available now on Nanoleaf's online store for £79.99/$69.99.
Then there’s the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights – the brand’s first-ever solar-powered lighting solution. With eight LED bulbs per fixture and an IP65 weatherproof rating, they’re built to handle the elements whilst delivering a warm ambient glow to your garden, patio or pathway.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
They turn on at dusk and off at dawn automatically thanks to built-in daylight sensors, and they can also be charged via USB-C. With the included remote, you can also control up to 20 lights at once, cycle through colours, set timers, and create ambient scenes. However, it's important to note that they don’t work with Nanoleaf’s mobile or desktop apps.
The two-pack retails for £49.99/$49.99 and is available now on Nanoleaf’s site.
We’ll be getting our hands on both products soon, and will report back to see if they earn a place among the best smart lights.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
IKEA expands into home energy with first-ever heat pump
Forget meatballs!
-
Govee’s new smart light is minimalist, modern...and weirdly familiar
No, you can't hang your washing on it
-
Your smart home just got easier to manage – thanks to Matter’s new update
It brings three exciting features with it
-
Philips Hue rolls out updates for its two most popular smart home devices
It's that time again
-
Huawei unveils smart lock with built-in security camera and 5 unlocking modes
It builds on the original model from 2022
-
Arlo’s Essential security cameras are now available on Apple Home – here’s why that matters
Arlo upgrades its affordable security camera line-up with Apple Home integration
-
Hisense unveils largest-ever Combi Fridge Freezer with impressive 413-litre capacity
That's 52 litres more than its predecessor
-
A new Philips Hue smart button is on its way – I already like it more than the last one
It's finally happening