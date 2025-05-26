Gear up your garden for summer

Get your garden summer-ready with the latest appliances, gadgets and tools, designed to help you prepare and enjoy your outdoor space all season long. We've compiled some of the top products to turn your outdoor space into a picture-perfect haven. Plus, there are tips for small gardens, planting and gardening apps.

PHILIPS HUE LILY SPOTLIGHT XL

(Image credit: Philips)

With so many smart outdoor lighting options, Philips Hue still reigns supreme. The Lily Spotlight XL is perfect for illuminating flower beds and pathways, seamlessly integrating with your existing Hue setup. If you already have Hue lights indoors, this is an easy way to extend that smart lighting experience outdoors.

£139.99, philips-hue.com

STIHL RMA 239 C

(Image credit: Stihl)

For small to medium lawns, the Stihl RMA 239 C is a cordless dream. With no cables and no fuss, you just pop out the battery and give it a good charge before getting to work. It also folds up in one simple movement, making storage a breeze. If you want convenience without sacrificing power, this mower is a no-brainer.

£314, stihl.co.uk

Husqvarna GS 340IS

(Image credit: Husqvarna)

If you often clear your garden but don’t know where to put the mess, the Husqvarna GS 340is is what you need. This batterypowered, easy-to-use shredder makes light work of disposing waste after clearing and pruning, and its compact, foldable design means it won’t take up space when not in use. It’s a win-win!

£499, husqvarna.com/uk

Segway Navimow X390

(Image credit: Segway)

It wouldn’t be a garden gadget list if there wasn’t at least one robot mower in the mix, and this new model from Segway is a game-changer. Designed for big gardens, it mows twice as fast as industry standards, covering 5,000m² in just 24 hours. If that sounds like overkill, don’t worry – Segway has more affordable models for smaller spaces too.

£4,299, segway.com

Husqvarna PW 480 Pressure Washer

(Image credit: Husqvarna)

A pressure washer is an absolute must-have to wash away the garden grime, and Husqvarna’s range is some of the best out there. We especially love the PW 480, which boasts an impressive 180 bar max pressure and integrated detergent tank for tackling extra tough jobs. If you’re serious about getting your garden spotless, this is the one. £549, husqvarna.com/uk

TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR GARDEN SUMMER-READY (Image credit: Getty Images) 1. PREPARE YOUR SOIL FOR SUCCESS Healthy plants start with healthy soil. Remove weeds, mix in some compost or organic fertiliser, and loosen things up with a garden fork to help water and nutrients sink in. 2. GET PRUNING Using garden shears, secateurs or a hedge trimmer, start by cutting away any dead, damaged or diseased plants and branches. After you’ve done this, mulch the plants with a layer of compost to encourage growth and health. 3. SEED SOWING After tending to existing plants, sow spring seeds like sweet peas, sunflowers, peas, lettuce and carrots. These can thrive in garden beds or greenhouses, and your summer kitchen table will reap the rewards.

SOLO STOVE MESA MINI FIREPIT

(Image credit: SoloStove)

An outdoor fire pit is one of those little luxuries that make outdoor spaces feel extra cosy. This one from Solo Stove features 360° Airflow technology that burns off smoke before it clings to your clothes and hair, so you can enjoy the warmth without sacrificing comfort – or smelling like a bonfire!

£84.99, solostove.com

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today's best Solo Stove Mesa deals $99.99 View Show more

WIZ SMART LED OUTDOOR FESTOON LIGHTS

(Image credit: Wiz)

Desire stylish overhead lighting? These smart festoon lights from WiZ are a great choice. They’re durable, waterproof and Matter-compatible, meaning they integrate with almost any smart home setup. You can even schedule them to turn on automatically.

£109.99, wizconnected.com

BOSCH IXO 7 CORDLESS SCREWDRIVER

(Image credit: Bosch)

No garden setup is complete without some DIY, meaning a cordless screwdriver has to be around. Whether you’re assembling furniture or building planters, the Bosch IXO 7 makes everything easier. It even has a battery status indicator, so you’ll never get caught mid-task with a dead tool.

£49.99, bosch-diy.com

BIRDFY FEEDER 2 PRO

(Image credit: Birdfy)

The new Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro is the first of its kind to use AI to recognise birds, snapping high-quality photos and videos that get sent straight to your phone. See who visits your feeder most reguarly and also if you have any rare birds come a-peekin’. With a built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity, Birdfy’s product can be installed anywhere.

£289.99, birdfy.com

FLYMO EASIWEEDER

(Image credit: Flymo)

Everyone hates weeding, which is why Flymo’s EasiWeeder can be a total lifesaver. This batteryoperated weed brush tackles patios, paving and driveways effortlessly, featuring adjustable speed settings and quick-change brushes. A support wheel aids stability, making it easier to produce a tidy finish. It’ll be your new favourite chore in no time!

£150, flymo.com

OONI KARU 2 PRO

(Image credit: Ooni)

If you love outdoor cooking, why not elevate your space with a pizza oven? Ooni is the brand to beat here, and its new Karu 2 Pro steals the show. It can hit 500 °C, cooking wood-fired pizzas in just 60 seconds, and even has Bluetooth connectivity to send real-time temperature readings straight to your phone.

£699, ooni.com

Today's best Ooni Karu 2 Pro deals $119.99 View Show more

BEST GADGETS FOR SMALL GARDENS AND BALCONIES (Image credit: Getty Images) 1. SOLAR-POWERED GARDEN LIGHTS Solar lights are a great way to brighten up your outdoor space without the need for wiring or outlets. They’re energy-efficient and perfect for creating a cosy ambience. 2. SELF-WATERING PLANTERS These are perfect for balcony gardens, especially as they ensure your plants get consistent moisture without the need for daily watering. The built-in reservoir allows for water storage, which gradually feeds the plants. 3. BATTERY-POWERED SECATEURS These are great if you still need to maintain your plants but don’t have the space for the bigger, high-powered tools. They’re also lightweight, reducing hand strain at the same time.

NETATMO SMART RAIN GAUGE

(Image credit: Netatmo)

The Netatmo Smart Rain Gauge measures real-time rainfall and tracks cumulative totals, helping you know exactly when to water your plants. With predictions of a drier summer, this gadget could be the key to keeping your garden green without wasting water.

£69.99, netatmo.com

GARDENA SMART SOIL MOISTURE SENSOR

(Image credit: Gardena)

Like the rain gauge, this smart soil moisture sensor tracks humidity levels and alerts you when your plants need watering. It sends insights straight to your phone, meaning you’ll never over (or under-) water again.

£74.99, gardena.com

GTECH LONG REACH HEDGE TRIMMER HT50

(Image credit: Gtech)

For perfectly trimmed hedges, the Gtech Hedge Trimmer is a solid pick. It’s cordless, lithium-powered and built with an extra long blade for the hedges that are slightly higher up. You’ll be the talk of the town in no time.

£249.99, gtech.com

Eve Energy Outdoor

(Image credit: Eve)

If you’ve got an outdoor gadget you wish had smart features, the Eve Energy Outdoor smart plug is the answer. With an impressively high waterproof rating, it turns non-smart devices into smart ones. Just make sure your gadget is waterproof too!

£79.99, evehome.com

BOSCH UNIVERSALGARDENTIDY 3000

(Image credit: Bosch)

We love a do-it-all gadget at T3, and the Bosch UniversalGardenTidy 3000 is exactly that. It blows, vacuums and shreds leaves and debris, keeping your garden spotless. At just 99 dB (A), it’s also impressively quiet – perfect if you have noise-sensitive neighbours.

£95, bosch-diy.com

YARBO 4-IN-1 YARD ROBOT

(Image credit: Yarbo)

Apparently the world’s first multi-purpose garden robot, this is the ultimate gadget if you’re looking for something that does it all. It comes with a range of attachments – or modules as Yarbo calls them – which let the robot tackle a variety of tasks. These include a lawnmower, snow blower and the recently-released Robotic Trimmer.

£9,316, yarbo.com