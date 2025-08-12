QUICK SUMMARY Govee has announced it's launching its new Outdoor Pathway Lights 2 in the US on 20th August, offering upgraded design, dual light sources, and enhanced weatherproofing. Pricing is yet to be announced but likely similar to the original $169.99 set. UK and global availability remain unclear, so fans outside the US will have to wait a bit longer.

Govee just announced that its new Outdoor Pathway Lights are about to launch in the US, which means UK fans will have to hang tight a bit longer. These lights were first teased back at CES in January and succeed the original Govee Outdoor Pathway Lights, but feature a completely new design.

According to Govee, the Outdoor Pathway Lights 2 deliver both practical and ambient lighting, allowing users to choose from a huge range of dynamic smart lighting effects. As the best outdoor lights have been a popular choice for many this summer, we're expecting them to be a big hit.

Available in a set of four, the new product is already listed on Govee’s US Coming Soon page, with a release date set for 20th August. Whilst pricing hasn’t been announced yet, the original lights were listed at $169.99, so we're expecting something in that ballpark.

(Image credit: Govee)

The Outdoor Pathway Lights 2 feature two light sources – a domed, upward-facing lamp about 5 inches across, and lower elements that shine down onto the ground. The light head sits on a plastic pole about 12.5 inches tall, and the whole setup is wired and stakes into the ground to keep it firmly in place.

Besides using the Govee app, you’ll also be able to control the lights through other smart home platforms thanks to Matter support. Govee has also upgraded the lights' weatherproofing, so they should hold up nicely come rain or shine.

(Image credit: Govee)