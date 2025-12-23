Shelly introduces new Wall Display smart home hub for remote device control

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly has launched its new Wall Display X2i smart home control panel in Europe, offering a central hub for managing connected devices and monitoring energy use on compatible Shelly products. Priced at just under €200 or £150, the 6.95-inch touchscreen display supports gesture controls, automatic brightness adjustment and flexible wall mounting, with compatibility for the Shelly app and Home Assistant.

Shelly has quietly launched a new smart home control panel in Europe, giving users an easy way to remotely manage and control connected devices. Named the Shelly Wall Display X2i, it follows the brand’s earlier Wall Display XL, which was released in September.

The announcement comes just days after Shelly unveiled its most advanced smart plug yet, the Shelly Plug Gen4. That said, the new plug is US-only whilst the Wall Display X2i is exclusive to Europe and the UK, showing that Shelly is continuing to roll out products differently across markets.

The Shelly Wall Display X2i is available now from Shelly’s online store, priced at just under €200 or £150 – or around $230. It's available in silver and black, and there’s no word yet on whether it might launch in other regions.

The Shelly Wall Display X2i features a 6.95-inch colour touchscreen that can be wall-mounted either horizontally or vertically. The 5-point capacitive display has a 1440 x 720 resolution, and when paired with compatible Shelly PM products, users can view real-time power consumption directly on screen. There’s also support for touchless interactions thanks to a built-in gesture sensor, while a LUX sensor automatically adjusts the display brightness based on ambient light.

The Wall Display X2 also comes with an interchangeable power base, with the included option offering a single output for one-circuit control. Rounding things off are a built-in 0.8W speaker and full compatibility with the Shelly Smart Control app and Home Assistant.