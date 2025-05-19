T3 Awards 2025 shortlist revealed: here are condenders for this year's prize

What is the very best you can buy right now? That's the question we ask for every T3 Awards category to find the ultimate winners to help you live smarter. The shortlist below represents a culmination of 12 months of testing, reader nominations, and an increasingly competitive tech market.

For the T3 Awards 2025, we have 84 awards across 14 categories. These cover technology, home, active, and automotive, as well as our headline awards and design awards.

Each shortlisted product has been critically tested and scored highly by the T3 team. They appear in our reviews and buying guides as well as opinion pieces and features.

With the shortlist now in place, the judges will start their deliberations. However, the T3 Readers' Choice Award remains open for your voting until 11:59 pm on Friday, 23rd May 2024, and will be announced along with the headline awards.

This year, our Design Awards are judged by a panel of esteemed editors and journalists from a range of titles, including Creative Bloq, Shortlist and Wallpaper*. These are finished products or concepts that stand out for their design and innovation in one of four areas: Automotive, Technology, Home and Active.

Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow (though none will be removed), as we test additional products.

And the shortlist is...

Brand Of The Year: Bowers & Wilkins, DJI, Formula E, Huawei, Lego, Nothing, Samsung, Shark, Vacheron Constantin.

Product Of The Year: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, DJI Flip, Eight Sleep Pod 4, Grand Seiko SLGB003, LG OLED M5, Nintendo Switch 2, Ora Ring 4, Sony WH-1000XM6, Zwift Ride.

Readers' Choice Award: Amazon Echo Hub, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple MacBook Pro M4, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition, DJI Flip, Eight Sleep Pod 4, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Honor Magic V3, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, LG OLED G5, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Watch 3, Ooni Koda 2 Max, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oura Ring 4, Philips OLED 909, PUMA Fast-RB, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung S95D, Sky Glass 2, Thule Outset, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Zwift Ride.

Retailer Of The Year (UK): All Beauty, Amazon, Apple, Argos, BackMarket, Currys, John Lewis, Time+Tide Watches.

Retailer Of The Year: Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, REI, Walmart.

Sustainability Award: Bang & Olufsen, Finisterre, House of Marley, Mammut, Nespresso, Nike, Panda London.

Tech Innovation Award: Apple M3 Ultra, Galaxy AI, LG M5 wireless TV, LG multi-layer OLED, Panerai electric movement.

Best video streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Now, Sky, Paramount+.

Best Portable Speaker: Audio Pro A10 MkII, Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Gen 3, Beats Pill, Bose SoundLink Max, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9, JBL Charge 6, LG Xboom Bounce, Loewe We Hear Pro, Marshall Emberton III, Sonos Roam 2, Sony ULT Field 1, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4.

Best Soundbar: Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, Bose Smart Soundbar, LG S95TR, Samsung HW-Q990F, Sonos Arc Ultra.

Best Wireless Speaker: Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition, Cambridge Audio Evo One, Kanto Ren, Klipsch The Three Plus, Meridian Ellipse, Technics SC-CX700.

Best Gaming Chair: AndaSeat Kaiser 3, Asus ROG Destrier Ergo, Boulies Master Series, Brazen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Legend, SecretLab Titan Evo NanoGen.

Best Travel Headphones: Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Sony WH-1000XM6.

Best Earbuds: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Bowers & Wilkins Pi6, Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, JBL Tour Pro 3, Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless, Sony WF-C710N, Technics EAH-AZ100.

Best Wired Headphones: Austrian Audio Hi-X20, Grado HP100 SE, Meze Audio 105 AER, Meze Audio Liric (2nd Generation), Sennheiser HD 620S, Shanling HW600.

Best Headphones: Anker Soundcore Space One Pro, Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Cambridge Audio Melomania P100, Dali IO-8, Dyson On-Trac, Edifier Stax Spirit S5, Marshall Monitor III ANC, Sennheiser Accentum, Sonos Ace, Sony WH-1000XM6.

Best Phone: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Honor Magic 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Best Mid-range Phone: Apple iPhone 16e, Google Pixel 9a, Honor 200, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, OnePlus Nord 4 CE, Samsung Galaxy A56, Xiaomi 14T Pro.

Best Monitor: Alienware AW2725Q, Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, BenQ Mobiuz EX270QM, BenQ PD3225U, Dell U4323QE, Dell UltraSharp U3224KB, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD).

Best Laptop: Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Pro, Asus Zenbook A14, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge.

Best TV: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV, Hisense U8N, LG OLED G5, LG QNED93, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Philips OLED 959, Samsung S95F, Sky Glass 2, TCL C855.

Best OLED TV: LG OLED G5, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Samsung S95F.

Best Mid-range TV: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV, Hisense U8N, Samsung The Frame, Sky Glass 2, TCL C855.

Best Gaming TV: Hisense U8N, LG OLED G5, LG QNED93, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED 909, Samsung S95F, TCL C855.

Best Webcam: Anker PowerConf C200, Dell Webcam Pro, Insta360 Link, Logitech MX Brio, Obsbot Tiny 2.

Best Gaming Laptop: Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025), Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI Stealth 18 HX AI, Razer Blade 16.

Best Gaming Headset: AceZone A-Spire Wireless, Asus ROG Delta II, Corsair HS80 Max Wireless, HyperX Cloud III Wireless, Logitech Astro A50 X, Razer Kraken V4 Pro.

Best Folding Phone: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Honor Magic V3, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Oppo Find N5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Best Home Networking Tech: Eero Max 7, Linksys Velop Pro 6E, Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, Netgear Orbi 970 Series.

Best Barbecue: Char-Broil Versa-Tile, Kamado Joe Jr, Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker, Weber Searwood, Weber Spirit EP-435.

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance: Gozney Tread, Jamie Oliver by Tefal pizza oven, Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Pizza Oven, Ooni Koda 2 Max, Witt ETNA Rotante.

Best Robot Lawnmower: Eufy Robot LawnMower E15, Husqvarna Automower 405XE, Mammotion YUKA 1500 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeping Mower, Segway Navimow X350E, Stihl iMow 5 Evo.

Best Home Air Device: Blueair Blue Mini Max, Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Duux fan, Hisense Smart Tower Portable AC with Heat Pump, MeacoDry Arete Two, Shark FlexBreeze Fan, SwitchBot Air Purifier Table.

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, Eufy E20, iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max, Shark Matrix Plus, Ultenic T10.

Best Vacuum Cleaner: Dyson Car+Boat, Gtech Airfox Platinum, Hoover HF4 Hydro, Samsung Bespoke AI Ultra, Shark PowerDetect.

Best Sleep Accessory: DreamCloud Duvet, DreamCloud Pillow, Eve Wunderflip Multi-Way Duvet, Luff Bamboo Forest Pillow, Soak&Sleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow.

Best Mattress: Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid, Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress, REM-Fit 600 Lux Elite, Simba Earth Apex, SleepSoul Wish 3000 Series Pocket Cool Gel Mattress.

Best Sleep Tech: Eight Sleep Pod 4, Loop Quiet 2 Plus, MANTA Sound Sleep Mask, Ozlo SleepBuds, TheraBody SleepMask.

Best Air Fryer / Multicooker: Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry, Instant Pot Pro Plus Air Fryer, Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer, Philips 5000 Series, Smeg 10-in-1 countertop oven, Tefal Multicook Actifry Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker.

Best Blender/Mixer: Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, Nutribullet Portable Blender, ProCook Blender and Smoothie Maker, Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender, Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender.

Best Coffee Machine: De'Longhi Eletta Explore, Dualit Espressivo Pro, Jura S8, Ninja Luxe Cafe, ProCook Barista Elite.

Best Smart Speaker: Amazon Echo Show 21, Amazon Echo Spot, Apple HomePod (2nd Gen), Audio Pro G10, Sonos Era 300.

Best Smart Energy Product: Eve Weather, Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), Tado X, Tapo P110M, Wunda Smart Room Thermostat.

Best Smart Lighting: Govee Ceiling Light, Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock, Philips Hue Twilight, WiZ Gradient Floor Light.

Best Smart Video Doorbell: Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell, Eufy E340 Video Doorbell, Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024), Tapo D235, Yale Smart Video Doorbell.

Best Smart Security Device: Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Security Camera, EufyCam S3 Pro, Reolink Altas PT Ultra, Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, Ultion Nuki Plus, Yale Linus Smart Lock L2.

Best Electric Toothbrush: Oclean X Ultra S, Oral-B iO2, Philips Sonicare 7100, Quip, Soocas NEOS II.

Best Hair Removal Tool: BaByliss Pro Titanium Foil Shaver, Manscaped The Beard Hedger, Philips Lumea IPL 9900, Ulike Air 3 / Ulike A10, Wahl Manscaper Body Grooming Trimmer.

Best Hair Styling Tool: Bellissima Italia Prodigy Air Styler, Dyson AirWrap i.d., Gtech DryOnic Hair Dryer, mdlondon Wave, Shark FlexFusion.

Best Watch: Bell & Ross BR-03 36mm, Christopher Ward C12 Loco, Grand Seiko SLGB003, Tissot PRC100, Vacheron Constantin 222 Steel, Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow.

Best Fragrance: Aqua Di Parma Buongiorno, Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry, DS & Durga Brown Flowers, Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Intense, Tom Ford Bois Pacifique.

Best LED face mask: Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, Omnilux Clear, Shark CryoGlow, Silk'n EMS.

Best Travel Goods/luggage: Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On X, Monos Carry-On, Mous Day Backpack, Troubadour Apex Compact Backpack 3.0.

Best Office Chair: Boulies Master Rex, DUSK Elsie, FlexiSpot BS12 Pro, HBADA E3, Herman Miller Aeron.

Best Electric Car: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, Mercedes G class, Mini Cooper Electric, Porsche Macan, Porsche Taycan GT, Renault 5 E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge.

Best Car: Aston Martin Vanquish, Bentley Continental GT Hybrid, Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid, Range Rover Sport PHEV, Renault 5 E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Best Dashcam: Garmin Dash Cam Live, Nextbase IQ, Nextbase Piqo.

Best Fitness Innovation: FORME Shaker, Kiprun KipX, Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot, Technogym Connected Dumbbells, Therabody - Theragun Prime Plus, Whoop 5.0, Zwift Ride.

Best Outdoor Innovation: Big Agnes HyperBead Fabric, DJI Amflow PL Pro, DWARF 3 Dual Lens Smart Telescope, Mammut Loopinsulation, Montane Petrichor Technology, Simund MT900 Condensless 2-person Trekking Tent, Vollebak Martian Aerogel Jacket.

Home Workout Equipment: Again Faster Competition Flat Bench 2.0, FOLD Reformer, Nike Grind Dumbbell, Nike Strength Bench, Primal Personal Series HIIT Bench, Technogym Connected Dumbbells.

Best Recovery Equipment: Hyperice Normatec Premier, Therabody JetBoots Prime, Theragun Pro Plus.

Best Cardio Equipment: NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill, Technogym Run, Wattbike Air, Wattbike Proton, Zwift Ride.

Best Running or Multisport Watch: Amazfit Active 2, Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Coros Pace Pro, Garmin Forerunner 970, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Best Running Shoes: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4, Brooks Glycerin MAX, Hoka Mach X 2, Nike Zoom Fly 6, Puma FAST-RB NITRO Elite PR.

Best Trail Running Shoes: Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, ASICS METAFUJI TRAIL, Hoka Speedgoat 6, Hoka Tecton X 3, Saucony Peregrine 14, The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 3.

Best Workout Shoes: Adidas Dropset 3, GoRuck Rough Runner, Nike Free Metcon 6, R.A.D One V2, Reebok Nano X5, UA Reign 6 Training Shoes.

Best Electric Bike: Brompton G Line, Canyon Grizl:ON CF Daily, Engwe N1 Pro, Priority Current Plus, Whyte RHeO 3.

Best Electric Scooter: Acer Predator ES, Apollo Phantom 2.0 (52V), Navee S40, Segway Max G3.

Best Fitness Headphones: Apple AirPods 4, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, Huawei FreeArc, Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, Shokz Openfit 2.

Best Portable Power Station: Bluetti AC240, Bluetti Elite 200 V2, DJI Power 500, EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus, EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS, Jackery Explorer 1000 v2.

Best Action Camera: DJI Osmo Action 5, GoPro Hero, GoPro Hero 13 Black, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Insta360 X5.

Best Drone: DJI Avata 2, DJI Flip, DJI Mavic 4 Pro, DJI Neo, HoverAir X1 PRO, Potensic Atom 2.

Best Hiking Boots: AKU Conero NBK GTX, Danner Inquire Mid, Hoka Kaha 3 GORE-TEX, Lowa Renegade Evo GTX, Merrell Moab Speed 2 Hiking Boots, Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber.

Best Tent: Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL, Fjallraven Abikso Friluft 2, Lotus Air Bud, Nemo Dragonfly OSMO 2-Person Tent, Thule Outset.

Best Walking Shoes: Altra Lone Peak 9+, Inov-8 Roclite GTX Mens, KEEN Hightrail EXP Waterproof Hiking Shoes, Merrell SpeedARC Matis, Salomon X Ultra 360 Gore Tex, Scott Kinabalu 3 GTX.

Best Waterproof Jacket: Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell, Helly Hansen Foil X, Montane Cetus Lite, Outdoor Research Foray 3L Jacket, Peak Performance Vislight GORE-TEX C-Knit 3L Shell Jacket, The North Face Summit Shell.

Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel Watch 3, Huawei Fit 4 Pro, Oneplus Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Xiaomi Watch S4.

Best Smart Ring: Amazfit Helio Ring, Oura Ring 4, RingConn Gen 2 Air, RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Design Awards

Design Award, Active: Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot, Puma FAST-RB NITRO Elite PR, DJI Amflow PL Pro.

Design Award, Home: Dyson Airwrap i.d., Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20, Ooni Halo Pro, Ozlo SleepBuds, Smeg Soda Maker.

Design Award, Technology: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, Fujifilm GFX100RF, Mac Studio M3 Ultra, Marantz Horizon, Oppo Find N5, Polaroid Flip, Ray-Ban Meta, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Design Award, Auto: Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, Corvette concept, Jaguar Type 00, Maserati Granturismo, Polestar 4, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge, Slate Auto, Xpeng P7.

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday, 30th June.