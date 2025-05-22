T3 Awards 2025: The Active finalists
Whether it's fitness, sport, transport or just the great outdoors, the Active shortlist for the 2025 T3 Awards is looking in excellent shape
- Best Action Camera
- Best Electric Car
- Best Car
- Best Dashcam
- Best Fitness Innovation
- Best Outdoor Innovation
- Best Home Workout Equipment
- Best Cardio Equipment
- Best Smartwatch
- Best Smart Ring
- Best Smartwatch
- Best Outdoor Watch
- Best Fitness Headphones
- Best Running Shoes
- Best Trail Running Shoes
- Best Workout Shoes
- Best Electric Bike
- Best Electric Scooter
- Best Portable Power Station
- Best Drone
- Best Hiking Boots
- Best Walking Shoes
- Best Waterproof Jacket
- Best Tent
T3's Active section is for the adventurous. Those who like to get out and about, whether it's camping, walking, running, cycling or behind the wheel. It's for the astronomers, extreme sporters and drone flyers – if you want tech outside the home, there's something for you.
This year, there are 24 awards that cover this section in the T3 Awards 2025 shortlist. Each represents the very best currently on sale, from the best smart ring to the best electric scooter.
Innovation moves fast in all of these categories, with new models now being released every year. So it's rare that a finalist from last year will still be a consideration in 2025 – however there are always a few exceptions.
All the products featured in the Active shortlist for this year's awards have been thoroughly tested by the T3 team. They have been designated as top products and worthy finalists, but ultimately, there can only be one winner.
Here are this year's finalists in the Active section.
Best Action Camera
Best Action Camera finalists: DJI Osmo Action 5, GoPro Hero, GoPro Hero 13 Black, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Insta360 X5.
Best Electric Car
Best Electric Car finalists: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, Mercedes G class, Mini Cooper Electric, Porsche Macan, Porsche Taycan GT, Renault 5 E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Best Car
Best Car: Aston Martin Vanquish, Bentley Continental GT Hybrid, Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid, Range Rover Sport PHEV, Renault 5 E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.
Best Dashcam
Best Dashcam finalists: Garmin Dash Cam Live, Nextbase IQ, Nextbase Piqo.
Best Fitness Innovation
Best Fitness Innovation finalists: FORME Shaker, Kiprun KipX, Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot, Technogym Connected Dumbbells, Therabody - Theragun Prime Plus, Whoop MG, Zwift Ride.
Best Outdoor Innovation
Best Outdoor Innovation finalists: Big Agnes HyperBead Fabric, DJI Amflow PL Pro, DWARF 3 Dual Lens Smart Telescope, Mammut Loopinsulation, Montane Petrichor Technology, Simond MT900 Condensless 2-person Trekking Tent, Vollebak Martian Aerogel Jacket.
Best Home Workout Equipment
Home Workout Equipment finalists: Again Faster Competition Flat Bench 2.0, FOLD Reformer, Nike Grind Dumbbell, Nike Strength Bench, Primal Personal Series HIIT Bench, Technogym Connected Dumbbells.
Best Cardio Equipment
Best Cardio Equipment finalists: NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill, Technogym Run, Wattbike Air, Wattbike Proton, Zwift Ride.
Best Smartwatch
Best Smartwatch finalists: Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel Watch 3, Huawei Fit 4 Pro, Oneplus Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Xiaomi Watch S4.
Best Smart Ring
Best Smart Ring finalists: Amazfit Helio Ring, Oura Ring 4, RingConn Gen 2 Air, RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Best Smartwatch
Best Running or Multisport Watch finalists: Amazfit Active 2, Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Coros Pace Pro, Garmin Forerunner 970, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Best Outdoor Watch
Best Outdoor Watch finalists: Garmin Fenix 8, Garmin Enduro 3, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Garmin Instinct 3, Mobvoi Atlas.
Best Fitness Headphones
Best Fitness Headphones finalists: Apple AirPods 4, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, Huawei FreeArc, Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, Shokz Openfit 2.
Best Running Shoes
Best Running Shoes finalists: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4, Brooks Glycerin MAX, Hoka Mach X 2, Nike Zoom Fly 6, Puma FAST-RB NITRO Elite PR.
Best Trail Running Shoes
Best Trail Running Shoes finalists: Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, ASICS METAFUJI TRAIL, Hoka Speedgoat 6, Hoka Tecton X 3, Saucony Peregrine 14, The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 3.
Best Workout Shoes
Best Workout Shoes finalists: Adidas Dropset 3, GoRuck Rough Runner, Nike Free Metcon 6, R.A.D One V2, Reebok Nano X5, UA Reign 6 Training Shoes.
Best Electric Bike
Best Electric Bike finalists: Brompton Electric G Line, Canyon Grizl:ON CF Daily, Engwe MapFour N1 Pro, Priority Current Plus, Whyte RHeO 3.
Best Electric Scooter
Best Electric Scooter finalists: Acer Predator ES, Apollo Phantom 2.0 (52V), Navee S40, Segway Max G3.
Best Portable Power Station
Best Portable Power Station: Bluetti AC240, Bluetti Elite 200 V2, DJI Power 500, EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus, EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS, Jackery Explorer 1000 v2.
Best Drone
Best Drone finalists: DJI Avata 2, DJI Flip, DJI Mavic 4 Pro, DJI Neo, HoverAir X1 PRO, Potensic Atom 2.
Best Hiking Boots
Best Hiking Boots finalists: AKU Conero NBK GTX, Danner Inquire Mid, Hoka Kaha 3 GORE-TEX, Lowa Renegade Evo GTX, Merrell Moab Speed 2 Hiking Boots, Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber.
Best Walking Shoes
Best Walking Shoes: Altra Lone Peak 9+, Inov-8 Roclite GTX Mens, KEEN Hightrail EXP Waterproof Hiking Shoes, Merrell SpeedARC Matis, Salomon X Ultra 360 GORE-TEX, Scott Kinabalu 3 GTX.
Best Waterproof Jacket
Best Waterproof Jacket finalists: Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell, Helly Hansen Foil X, Montane Cetus Lite, Outdoor Research Foray 3L Jacket, Peak Performance Vislight GORE-TEX C-Knit 3L Shell Jacket, The North Face Summit Shell.
Best Tent
Best Tent finalists: Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL, Fjallraven Abikso Friluft 2, Lotus Air Bud, Nemo Dragonfly OSMO 2-Person Tent, Thule Outset.
The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of 30th June 2025.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.