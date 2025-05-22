T3 Awards 2025: The Active finalists

T3's Active section is for the adventurous. Those who like to get out and about, whether it's camping, walking, running, cycling or behind the wheel. It's for the astronomers, extreme sporters and drone flyers – if you want tech outside the home, there's something for you.

This year, there are 24 awards that cover this section in the T3 Awards 2025 shortlist. Each represents the very best currently on sale, from the best smart ring to the best electric scooter.

Innovation moves fast in all of these categories, with new models now being released every year. So it's rare that a finalist from last year will still be a consideration in 2025 – however there are always a few exceptions.

All the products featured in the Active shortlist for this year's awards have been thoroughly tested by the T3 team. They have been designated as top products and worthy finalists, but ultimately, there can only be one winner.

Here are this year's finalists in the Active section.

Last year's Best Action Camera winner, the Insta360 Ace Pro (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Best Action Camera

Best Action Camera finalists: DJI Osmo Action 5, GoPro Hero, GoPro Hero 13 Black, Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Insta360 X5.

Last year's Best Electric Car, the Porsche Taycan (Image credit: Future)

Best Electric Car

Best Electric Car finalists: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, Mercedes G class, Mini Cooper Electric, Porsche Macan, Porsche Taycan GT, Renault 5 E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge.

Last year's Best Car, the Mercedes E class E300e (Image credit: Future)

Best Car

Best Car: Aston Martin Vanquish, Bentley Continental GT Hybrid, Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid, Range Rover Sport PHEV, Renault 5 E-Tech, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

Last year's Best Dashcam, the Nextbase IQ (Image credit: Nextbase)

Best Dashcam

Best Dashcam finalists: Garmin Dash Cam Live, Nextbase IQ, Nextbase Piqo.

Last year's Best Fitness Innovation, the Oxa Life (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Best Fitness Innovation

Best Fitness Innovation finalists: FORME Shaker, Kiprun KipX, Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot, Technogym Connected Dumbbells, Therabody - Theragun Prime Plus, Whoop MG, Zwift Ride.

Last year's Best Outdoor Innovation, the LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter (Image credit: Lifestraw)

Best Outdoor Innovation

Best Outdoor Innovation finalists: Big Agnes HyperBead Fabric, DJI Amflow PL Pro, DWARF 3 Dual Lens Smart Telescope, Mammut Loopinsulation, Montane Petrichor Technology, Simond MT900 Condensless 2-person Trekking Tent, Vollebak Martian Aerogel Jacket.

Last year's Best Home Gym Equipment, the Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell (Image credit: Lucy Gornall)

Best Home Workout Equipment

Home Workout Equipment finalists: Again Faster Competition Flat Bench 2.0, FOLD Reformer, Nike Grind Dumbbell, Nike Strength Bench, Primal Personal Series HIIT Bench, Technogym Connected Dumbbells.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill, a finalist for this year's Best Cardio Equipment (Image credit: NordicTrack)

Best Cardio Equipment

Best Cardio Equipment finalists: NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill, Technogym Run, Wattbike Air, Wattbike Proton, Zwift Ride.

Last year's Best Smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9 (Image credit: Apple)

Best Smartwatch

Best Smartwatch finalists: Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel Watch 3, Huawei Fit 4 Pro, Oneplus Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Xiaomi Watch S4.

Last year's Best Smart Ring, the Oura Ring Gen 3 (Image credit: Oura)

Best Smart Ring

Best Smart Ring finalists: Amazfit Helio Ring, Oura Ring 4, RingConn Gen 2 Air, RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Last year's Best Smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 965 (Image credit: Garmin)

Best Smartwatch

Best Running or Multisport Watch finalists: Amazfit Active 2, Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Coros Pace Pro, Garmin Forerunner 970, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Last year's Best Outdoor Watch, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro (Image credit: Garmin)

Best Outdoor Watch

Best Outdoor Watch finalists: Garmin Fenix 8, Garmin Enduro 3, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Garmin Instinct 3, Mobvoi Atlas.

Last year's Best Fitness Headphones, the Jabra Elite 8 Active (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Best Fitness Headphones

Best Fitness Headphones finalists: Apple AirPods 4, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, Huawei FreeArc, Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, Shokz Openfit 2.

Last year's Best Running Shoes, the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 (Image credit: Tina Chantrey)

Best Running Shoes

Best Running Shoes finalists: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4, Brooks Glycerin MAX, Hoka Mach X 2, Nike Zoom Fly 6, Puma FAST-RB NITRO Elite PR.

The Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, a finalist for this year's Best Trail Running Shoes (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Best Trail Running Shoes

Best Trail Running Shoes finalists: Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra, ASICS METAFUJI TRAIL, Hoka Speedgoat 6, Hoka Tecton X 3, Saucony Peregrine 14, The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 3.

Last year's Best Workout Shoes, the Vivobarefoot Motus Strength (Image credit: Future)

Best Workout Shoes

Best Workout Shoes finalists: Adidas Dropset 3, GoRuck Rough Runner, Nike Free Metcon 6, R.A.D One V2, Reebok Nano X5, UA Reign 6 Training Shoes.

Last year's Best Electric Bike, the BMC 257 AMP AL TWO (Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Best Electric Bike

Best Electric Bike finalists: Brompton Electric G Line, Canyon Grizl:ON CF Daily, Engwe MapFour N1 Pro, Priority Current Plus, Whyte RHeO 3.

Last year's Best Electric Scooter, the Pure Advance Flex (Image credit: Pure Electric)

Best Electric Scooter

Best Electric Scooter finalists: Acer Predator ES, Apollo Phantom 2.0 (52V), Navee S40, Segway Max G3.

The Bluetti AC240, a finalist for this year's Best Portable Power Station (Image credit: Bluetti)

Best Portable Power Station

Best Portable Power Station: Bluetti AC240, Bluetti Elite 200 V2, DJI Power 500, EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus, EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS, Jackery Explorer 1000 v2.

Last year's Best Drone, the DJI Mini 4 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Best Drone

Best Drone finalists: DJI Avata 2, DJI Flip, DJI Mavic 4 Pro, DJI Neo, HoverAir X1 PRO, Potensic Atom 2.

Last year's Best Hiking Boots, the Danner Mountain 600 (Image credit: Future)

Best Hiking Boots

Best Hiking Boots finalists: AKU Conero NBK GTX, Danner Inquire Mid, Hoka Kaha 3 GORE-TEX, Lowa Renegade Evo GTX, Merrell Moab Speed 2 Hiking Boots, Vivobarefoot Gobi Hiber.

Last year's Best Walking Shoes, the Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0 (Image credit: Adidas)

Best Walking Shoes

Best Walking Shoes: Altra Lone Peak 9+, Inov-8 Roclite GTX Mens, KEEN Hightrail EXP Waterproof Hiking Shoes, Merrell SpeedARC Matis, Salomon X Ultra 360 GORE-TEX, Scott Kinabalu 3 GTX.

Last year's Best Waterproof Jacket, the Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket (Image credit: Wandering Workshops/Emma McHale)

Best Waterproof Jacket

Best Waterproof Jacket finalists: Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell, Helly Hansen Foil X, Montane Cetus Lite, Outdoor Research Foray 3L Jacket, Peak Performance Vislight GORE-TEX C-Knit 3L Shell Jacket, The North Face Summit Shell.

Last year's Best Tent, the TNF HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Best Tent

Best Tent finalists: Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL, Fjallraven Abikso Friluft 2, Lotus Air Bud, Nemo Dragonfly OSMO 2-Person Tent, Thule Outset.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2025 will be announced during the week of 30th June 2025.