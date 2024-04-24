Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV – the iconic 4x4 Wagen goes electric

The new Mercedes G-Class is coming in a full electric form, combining the classic G-Wagen design with the very latest EV tech. Building on the new G-Class petrol models, the all-electric Gelädlewagen combines classic looks with aerodynamic improvements and state-of-the-art technology.

This will be the first Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle, since 2020 to eschew the EQ pre-fix and retain the standard model name. The All-electric G-Class will be known as the G580 with EQ technology. A naming format that is likely to follow with the new MMA models, including the CLS and future C, E and S-class options.

The first G-Class EV will be the Edition 1, which features some of the very latest electric features. There’s a black panel grill, an integrated LED surround with animated lighting and an illuminated badge (in some markets).

(Image credit: Future)

While the electric G-Class doesn’t look like a big change from that classic 1979 design, there have been subtle improvements to allow for aerodynamics. There’s a new engine hood, which adds aerodynamic elements, a new A-pillar to improve on that flat windscreen and some clever cooling options through the new black panel grill.

Air curtains run through the wheel arches to reduce the drag coefficient down to 0.45 – not huge but certainly an improvement on the former 0 .53. My favourite feature though has to be the new wheel box design which houses the charging cables.

The G-Class electric comes with special Blue Brake Calipers and the Edition 1 model comes in a special South Sea Magnean paintwork, with blue carbon details, which looks stunning. It also comes in obsidian black, opulent white, standard white and classic grey.

Perhaps the most unique thing about the Mercedes G-Class electric is the four independent electric motors, one per wheel, which allow for controlled G-steering, providing a slow drift, and up to 720 degrees G-turn ability, where the car can literally turn on the spot, without moving forwards.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Those four independent motors allow for better off-road performance. G-steering is limited to 4.5km/h, while the G-turn performs a full turn by holding the right paddle and the accelerator to complete the turn. There’s also a low-range option for severe conditions.

The Mercedes G-Class Electric features a 116kWh battery to deliver 588hp, a 0-62mph of 4.7 seconds and a range of up to 460km (285 miles). Charging is offered in DC at up to 200kW while AV is at 11kW.

What is great about the G-Class electric is that it doesn’t sacrifice anything by switching to electric power. This Gelädlewagen (or general all-purpose vehicle) is still every bit the off-road 4x4 vehicle that the petrol mode is, providing incredible off-road performance for those that need it.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

On the road though, the G-Class offers a mix of classic styling and the very latest tech, with new 12.3-inch high-res screens inside, up to 850mm of ground clearance and up to a 20-inch wheel.

This is very much a G-Class first and an EV second, which makes it a perfect choice for those looking to replace their existing G-Class with an electric model. Even the name is model first, with it being a G580 with EQ technology, rather than an EQG.

In markets such as the USA and China, the G-Class has transcended from the off-road world to the luxury SUV market, thanks to its definitive style. With the G-Class Electric, it is offering a model that is still able to perform just as well off-road, while upping the luxury on-road and doing so with an environmentally friendly electric engine.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

While there’s no doubt we’ll see more electric G-Classes on the school run than the off-road course, it’s a highly competent 4x4 model that offers a unique level of style and comfort for the luxury buyer.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric is expected to go on sale later this month, starting from around £122,500 (142,600 Euros).