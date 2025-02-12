Sky just launched the TV upgrade I've wanted for years

I've had Sky Glass in its 43-inch form in my kitchen for yonks now. The set, which has Sky TV built-in – without needing a dish as it uses Wi-Fi only – makes getting hold of Sky's channels super easy. A better choice for TVs under £500 for many people.

But the broadcaster just revealed a Sky Glass 2, with upgrades that I've wanted since the original TV's launch – with key updates to picture brightness and sound quality from the built-in soundbar.

There's more than that, though, as while Sky Glass 2 is available imminently, from 14 February, there's also Sky Glass Air coming later in the year (date TBC) – featuring a slimmer design and dropping the soundbar feature for a more streamlined finish.

Sky Glass 2: What's New?

Brighter 4K Quantum Dot panel

Upgaded 7-channel Dolby Atmos built-in soundbar

New colours: Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver, Atlantic Blue

(Image credit: Sky)

When the original Sky Glass launched it was somewhat criticised for its chunky design and using a panel that can't match the best OLED TVs of today.

That's because Glass uses an LED-backlit LCD panel, but in Gen 2 two the Quantum Dot (QLED) display is upgraded so that it's brighter – so even better for daytime viewing.

The design isn't wildly different, but the upgrade to the built-in soundbar ought to elevate the sound. It contains seven speakers, with Dolby Atmos three-dimensional sound compatibility, to deliver a more immersive experience than before.

The new colours are a point of difference compared to conventional all-black tellies, too. And Sky Glass 2 doesn't cost more than the original – from £14 per month on subscription for the 43-inch model (55- and 65-inch are also available, as before).

Sky Glass Air: Worth waiting for?

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

While all that sounds great, however, it's Sky Glass Air that really has my attention. This model's slimmer design, which removes the Sky Glass 2 soundbar from the design, looks like the dream match for my kitchen setup.

At the moment there's not lots of information about Air, except that it's a "smarter TV for less". Which means even less cost for the assumed step down in available sound quality.

But if the panel is the same or comparable to Sky Glass then having that choice is great – providing more desirable design for specific locations in the home.

Sky Glass 2: What's missing?

(Image credit: Sky)

For all the positives, however, Sky Glass 2's quick reveal and on-sale date – you can buy it now – does leave me with a few questions.

First and foremost: where's the trade-in programme? As a Sky Glass owner, the option to swap for the new panel would surely appeal to many others too?

Secondly: why no OLED panel, such as a 'Sky Glass Pro'? Many had wanted this next level of image quality, not just brightness, and I think it'd be a superb option for the future.

Last up: just how much does "for less" mean for the Glass Air? That's a total unknown at this stage, but I'd hope for a very competitive price to really sweeten the appeal. It's certainly already got my attention...