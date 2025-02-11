Sky Glass 2 official – brighter, better and coming sooner than you think

Quick Summary Sky Glass 2 is real – it adopts a Quantum Dot panel and has a number of key differences. It'll be available to buy from tomorrow, 12 February, priced from £14 per month.

Sky has unveiled its second generation Sky Glass TV, which is upgraded in almost every way.

Sky Glass gen 2, as it's officially called, looks similar to the original model, but there are a number of key differences. The sound system, for example, is a seven-speaker array, including a more full-fledged soundbar at the bottom that combines with the up-firing speakers in the upper frame. And there are new bass drivers for even deeper low frequencies.

The panel this time is Quantum Dot, for much more realistic, rich pictures – including increased brightness and contrast. And there's eARC on one of the HDMI ports for connection to compatible hardware.

There are multiple new picture modes on offer, that suit different types of content, and it runs on Sky OS (a rebadged version of the current user experience).

Voice control is on-board again, too.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the new Sky Glass will be available to purchase from Sky.com tomorrow – Wednesday 12 February 2025 – and Currys later this year.

It'll come in three colourways – blue, silver and grey – and those looking to upgrade from the former model will be happy to learn that the new version fits on the same wallmount system.

Pricing is the same as the previous Sky Glass. The 65-inch Sky Glass gen 2 will be available from £24 per month, the 55-inch from £19 per month, and 43-inch from £14 per month.

Sky TV packages are available from an extra £15 per month, which includes Netflix, and can be taken on a 24-month or 31-day rolling contract.