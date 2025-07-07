Loewe’s luxury concrete TV is now even bigger – but is it better?

Quick Summary Loewe has revealed its biggest ever TV, a 97-inch version of its concrete-backed Stellar TV. Its panel is WOLED rather than MLA OLED as the latter isn't available in such a large size. You can also expect to pay €29,999 (around £26,000) for the stunning set.

Just over a year ago, luxury electronics brand Loewe unveiled its Stellar range of dramatically designed OLED TVs. The first models to go on sale were 42 and 55-inches, but larger ones have since joined the line-up.

That now includes a 97-inch range-topper that'll go on sale later this month. And like the rest of the range, it has a thin concrete panel on the back that's unique to each TV.

There's one key difference between this Stellar TV and the rest of the range, though – the MLA OLED displays they employ aren't available in 97-inches, so Loewe has gone for a WOLED panel.

Both technologies are designed to improve the picture of OLED TVs, but they do it differently and MLA offers significantly higher brightness without increased risk of burn-in.

Loewe 97-inch Stellar OLED TV: key features and pricing

There is another key difference between the biggest Stellar TV and the rest of the range: the operating system isn't Samsung's Tizen this time, it's Hisense's Vidaa instead. However, you do get Loewe's own os9 on top, so that might not matter.

The 4K TV delivers up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, has an art mode for displaying static images. It also includes a powerful Dolby Atmos audio system and the light bar that we've seen in the rest of the range.

It's not a responsive light like Philips' Ambilight, but it provides a decorative effect and offers welcome and goodbye lightshows, as well as adjustable ambient lighting.

As you'd expect from a luxury brand – and from 97-inch TVs generally – the new supersized Stellar isn't cheap. It will set you back £29,999 / €29,999, which puts it firmly in the high-end, luxury category.

The new model will launch on loewe.tv in the UK and Europe this month. Global availability hasn't been announced just yet.