Samsung's QLED TVs use "Real Quantum Dot Displays" amid claims others don't

Quick Summary While some manufacturers face allegations that their Quantum Dots are a marketing myth, Samsung's QLED TVs have achieved "Real Quantum Dot Display" certification. This means they use a dedicated Quantum Dot layer for greater colour accuracy.

Samsung has thrown down the gauntlet to other QLED TV manufacturers, and if this were a musical, we'd be heading for a rap battle.

That's because in recent weeks, Samsung Electronics has been awarded Real Quantum Dot Display certification for its QLED TV models – a certification that some other Quantum Dot TVs lack.

The certification has been awarded by TÜV Rheinland, the German-based international certification organisation. Its official stamp of approval confirms that Samsung's QLED TVs – the Neo QLED 8K (QN990F, QN900F), Neo QLED 4K (QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, QN70F) and QLED 4K (Q8F, Q7F, Q6F) series – meet the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard. This is very precise about the application of Quantum Dot displays.

Samsung is clearly very pleased about this, but what does it actually mean?

It's all about colour.

Why Samsung's QLED TVs are the real deal

This isn't just about having another logo to put on product packaging. There's been some controversy over Quantum Dot TVs in recent months, and in the US there have even been class-action lawsuits against Hisense and TCL.

It claims that their QD TVs either don't use recognised Quantum Dot technology or contain so little of the tech that the marketing of the TVs is misleading. Both firms strongly deny the allegations.

In that context, Samsung's new certification is a thrown gauntlet. It essentially channels Eminem by saying that its QLEDs are the real QLEDs and other QLEDs are just imitating.

As Samsung explains, part of the certification by TÜV Rheinland involves analysing the light spectrum produced by the QLED TVs and confirming the separation between red, green and blue. The better the separation, the better the colour accuracy.

Samsung says that its separation is due in large part to the way it uses Quantum Dot tech, and that the separation "may not be as pronounced in displays using alternative materials, which can sometimes cause colour mixing or reduced clarity".

In effect, the certification says that when Samsung tells you a TV is QLED, it's a QLED.

You can even find out for yourself for less this Prime Day, with the Samsung Q7F QLED set available with a healthy discount. Others might be on offer too.