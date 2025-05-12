Samsung beware, I tried a surprise OLED TV that many people may prefer

It's turning out to be a bumper year for new TV technologies. It was back at CES 2025 when I saw Panasonic's top-tier set, the Z95B, which uses the multi-layer OLED panel tech, as found in the LG OLED G5.

But it was just last week, at a full TV line-up preview at Panasonic's European headquarters, that I got to check out the step-down model, the Z90B. It's got a whole lot to offer, based on my initial impressions, acting as a great alternative to Samsung's S90F set.

Which isn't to have a dig at Samsung: the S90F is a through-and-through 5-star offering among the best OLED TVs, it's just that the Panasonic Z90B surprised me more than I'd expected. Indeed, many people could even prefer it – here's why.

Classic OLED quality

Classic OLED – which stands for organic light emitting diode – is a self-emitting type, meaning that each 'pixel' acts as its own light source for perfect backlighting, no light bleed or 'halos' to worry about.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But OLED has fragmented over the years, with various additions and alternatives looking to further elevate output. Samsung's S90F in 65-inch uses QD-OLED – that being Quantum Dot OLED – with an additional layer bringing even more colour emphasis.

However, there's an argument that QD-OLED can't present saturation quite as well as classic WOLED ('white OLED') at lower brightness levels – which, given how movies and shows are mastered, is of importance for home cinema wonderment.

Well, the Panasonic Z90B might not use the top-tier panel on offer today, but I've seen the Z95B side-by-side with the Z90B and, actually, the jump between the two isn't as giant as it may sound. I suspect most people will find the Z90B's 'Master OLED Pro' panel more than bright enough.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sure, at this stage I've only seen test footage – so no 'real' TV shows, movies and the like – but what the Z90B has been able to turn out has looked masterful. That panel paired with the HCX Pro AI Processor Mk II seems like a match made in heaven.

Sound upgrades

It's all too easy to overlook sound when it comes to buying a TV. After all, you want the best TV for the best picture, ultimately, as one of the best soundbars can fill in the audio gap.

(Image credit: Panasonic / Future)

Panasonic doesn't take that angle really: at the top of the stack, the Z95B features an integrated soundsystem with upfiring speakers for true Dolby Atmos audio delivery. The Z90B doesn't go quite that far, which is why it's a step down model – and part of the reason it'll be cheaper.

But it doesn't scrimp on audio quality either. In what Panasonic calls 'Dynamic Theater Surround Pro', the Z90B can also support Dolby Atmos decoding, with front-firing speakers and an enhanced 30W woofer in the rear of the panel for bass.

Sure, I'm not saying the Panasonic can deliver true surround sound immersion like a dedicated system could, but the level of attention to audio here is much greater than you'll find in many rival sets. It doesn't feel like as much of a 'step down' set as its position may suggest.

Cinematic modes

Panasonic also does a lot of work with Hollywood creators, so it's got the inside line on picture quality and delivering visuals as the director intended.

Unlike Samsung and LG, which only support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, Panasonic supports the full suite of HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG. So whatever your source, you're covered for the best automated presentation.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

There's much more, though, with an Amazon Prime Video Calibrated Mode also offered to work with the streaming service, while a Calman calibration mode also makes a return to the roster of presets (and now with a colourful Calman logo).

In short, the Z90B has all the smarts to deliver cinematic image perfection from this OLED panel type. Beyond that, however, it's well served for gamers thanks to two HDMI 2.1 ports delivering up to 144Hz refresh rate and low input lag.

If you want to buy big for an at-home cinema then the biggest 77-inch model more than ticks that box. There's also 65-, 55-, 48- and 42-inch sizes to cover all eventualities – not just a couple of giant screens like some competitors offer.

In conclusion

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So there you have it: the Panasonic Z90B is an OLED TV that's surprised me. I thought the Z95B would be the obvious go-to model, but with its integrated soundsystem and inevitable higher price, the Z90B makes a really strong case for itself.

Especially if you're seeking a classic OLED panel, rather than a QD-OLED like the Samsung S90F. Both look great, no doubt about that, but many people may actually prefer the Panasonic option – especially with its built-in Fire TV operating system, wider array of HDR formats, solid sound, and variety of size options.

At this stage, however, I don't know the costings of the Panasonic. The Samsung S90F is pricey at launch, with the 65-inch costing around £2699 / $3499 / AU$5499. Panasonic needs to be competitive against that – especially with the set due to also go sale in the USA, where it needs to make its mark quickly among prospective customers.