It was big news last year when Panasonic announced its TV business expansion was returning to the USA. And for good reason: the Japanese giant has been making some of the best TVs for many years, so a bigger audience to appreciate them can only be a good thing.

At CES 2025, I saw the champion new Z95B model, which is clearly gunning to be the best OLED TV of the year. While that's mighty impressive, complete with an integrated 360-degree soundsystem, there's a lot more in Panasonic's TV range worthy of your attention too.

I headed over to Panasonic's European headquarters in Germany to get a full in-depth look at the company's range, across all its OLED and LED types, to contextualise which set delivers what features – and why one might suit your needs better than another. Here's the full Panasonic 2025 TV line-up:

Panasonic TVs explained: OLED or LED?

A suffix = 2024 model onwards

= 2024 model onwards B suffix = 2025 model

= 2025 model Z prefix = OLED type

= OLED type W prefix = LED (type varies)

Panasonic remains committed to offering both OLED and LED panel types, including subdivisions among those. It runs 'B' suffixes for 2025 models, while some 'A' suffixes from 2024 continue in the current range.

The OLED models range from bright to brightest – noting that, unlike Samsung and Sony, Panasonic doesn't venture into QD-OLED panel types.

Panasonic's LED models, meanwhile, range from basic backlit offerings to QLED for amped colour, to Mini-LED for ultimate brightness and enhanced zone control backlighting for heightened precision.

Panasonic 2025 OLED range

Panasonic Z95B

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel

360 Soundscape Pro, tuned by Technics

Sizes: 55-, 65-, 77-inch

The chief of all Panasonic's TVs, the Z95B brings the best of all worlds: the brightest panel type, plus an integrated 360 Soundscape Pro system for Dolby Atmos output direct from the set.

The Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel type is the same source as LG's G5, but Panasonic's so-called ThermalFlow system maintains circular airflow for cooling, meaning the panel can be pushed to run even brighter.

The outgoing Z95A model doesn't feature the more succinct new design language of the Z95B either, which presents material-wrapped speakers to the front, plus a larger integrated woofer to the rear, and better-separated upfiring channels for this newer generation.

It's available in three sizes, with the 55- and 65-inch models living on swivel-mount stands, while the 77-inch occupies a central square stand that holds the TV in a fixed position.

All Z95B models feature a built-in Fire TV operating system, offer Amazon Prime Video Calibrated Mode, and among other presets there's the return of Calman's calibrated mode too. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports (of the four featured), supporting up to a 144Hz refresh rate (plus VRR, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync).

Panasonic Z90B

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Master OLED Pro panel

Sizes: 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-inch

The model I think may suit most people even better, however, is the Panasonic Z90B, which drops the fuller soundsystem arrangement and tandem panel type of the Z95B.

Instead, you get an almost-as-bright Master OLED Pro panel, with the same HCX Pro AI Processor Mk II, for picture quality that's mighty impressive.

Year on year, the Z90B has upped its audio game over the Z90A, with a larger integrated woofer for even meatier sound – perhaps negating the need for one of the best soundbars – in what Panasonic calls the 'Dynamic Theater Surround Pro setup.

The Z90B also comes in more panel sizes than the Z95B, offering greater versatility in that regard, and while the panel is a little less bright I think most will find it more than ample.

Features are otherwise familiar: with two of the four ports the HDMI 2.1 type, supporting 144Hz, VRR and all that good stuff – meaning no fundamental functional difference compared to the Z95B. Fire TV is the OS on board, too.

Panasonic Z80A / Z80B

(Image credit: Panasonic)

OLED panel

Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65-inch

In the UK, the Z80A will continue on sale for the time being – as it hit stores later in the 2024 cycle. When that stock has depleted, it'll be replaced by the Z80B.

The Z80B is Panasonic's 'entry' OLED, but visually there's nothing 'entry' about its image quality. The contrast and brightness of the panel is still exquisite, noting that it's not as bright as the Z90B or Z95B above it in the range.

This panel still offers HDMI 2.1 on two of its ports, with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate supported (and VRR). The soundsystem can also decode Dolby Atmos sources, but it's a less significant setup – in what Panasonic calls Surround Sound Pro.

The pay off, of course, is that the Z80B will be cheaper than its Z90B and Z95B models – which will bring plenty of appeal. As will its trio of medium to large sizes.

Panasonic 2025 LED range – Mini-LED, QLED

Panasonic W95B

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Mini-LED panel

2.5x backlight zones of predecessor

Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inches

While much attention will go to Panasonic's OLED range, the company has also invested plenty of time into upgrading its LED range for 2025, too.

Top of that tree is the W95B, which uses a Mini-LED backlight that has 2.5x the number of zones compared to its predecessor, meaning greater precision in how contrast will appear – and decrease haloing around subjects. I've seen the two side-by-side and it's considerably improved.

Mini-LED is technically brighter than OLED of any type, plus it's more cost effective, so that's the play with the W95B. It's ideal for colourful, bright images – so gamers will appreciate it. Like the Z95B, it offers two (of four) HDMI ports with the 2.1 standard, supporting up to 144Hz.

Note there's also a W93B product, which won't go on sale in the UK, offering the same overall package in a marginally adjusted design.

Panasonic W85B

(Image credit: Panasonic)

QLED panel

Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-inches

A step below Mini-LED, you'll find QLED – or Quantum Dot LED – in the W85B. This adds an additional layer to deliver more colour saturation.

It remains a bright offering, too, although not to the W95B's levels, while off-axis viewing can't maintain the same degree of contrast here.

It's still a good set, though, with HDMI 2.1 supporting up to 120Hz refresh and VRR.

Panasonic W80A and below

W80A: The entry QLED type in the 4K range, it brings the HCX processor for more advanced picture quality than models below. Available in 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch sizes.

W61A: The entry LED model in the 4K range, this W is more energy efficient than its predecessor, comes loaded with TiVo and is the affordable entry.

S55A: Dropping to Full HD resolution, this Fire TV model is available in 32- and 40-inch sizes.

S45A: As above, except 720p 'HD Ready' resolution. TiVo instead of Fire TV interface.

N30A: In only 24- or 30-inch sizes, this small TV lacks any smart interface.