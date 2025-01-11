The best of CES 2025: the top 21 gadgets

January might be a quiet time for shopping but it's the busiest time of year for new technology. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the biggest tech event of the year and sees some of the biggest launches, from TVs to electric trucks.

Taking place in Las Vegas, the show is absolutely massive, taking up two conference centres and many of the hotel suites and ballrooms. Despite its enormity, the show isn't open to the public – it's purely for the manufacturers to impress their new devices and gizmos on the world's press, as well as buyers and investors across a multitude of industries.

With literally thousands of new products and concepts announced over the show's four-day run – and during the two preceding media days – it's a tough job to find the very best. Luckily, T3 has been on the ground, attending all the biggest press conferences and seeking out those hidden gems.

The culmination of this search is what you see below. These are the 22 products that really stood out for our editors and deserved our elusive Best of CES Award. If you want to read more from the show, take a look at our CES 2025 landing page.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025)

(Image credit: Future)

What's better than a gaming laptop? Well, it has to be a gaming tablet. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 has been a popular hybrid machine for years, with a removable keyboard, turning this into tablet form and a hardware spec to rival full-fat gaming machines.

Now though, there's a new version of the Flow Z13 and it's even better. There's a new faster AMD processor, a 2.5K touchscreen display with 240Hz refresh and a bigger battery – which means you can game on the move for up to 10 hours.

Segway Xyber e-bike

(Image credit: Segway)

While we love e-bikes on T3, most of them look a little samey. They're either slightly heavier copies of traditional road bikes or something that your mum would ride to the shops. That's where this Segway bike is different.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

First teased at CES in 2024, there are two new models but the off-road Xyber is the hero. This e-bike looks more like a classic motorbike than something with pedals and it has the power to match. It has 175Nm of peak torque and will reach its top speed of 20mph in just 2.7 seconds. The only down side is that this version isn't road legal – but a tamed-down version that is road-worthy is coming later in the year.

LG OLED G5

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It would be easy to describe the LG OLED G5 as the best OLED TV of CES 2025, and frankly, what could be the best overall TV of the year – as LG's research and development team has produced an entirely new multi-layer OLED panel type that advances brightness potential, while maintaining the ultimate contrast that makes this TV technology so pixel-perfect.

The G5 extends beyond being amazing for movies and shows, though, as an upgraded processor means a 165Hz refresh rate is possible – the kind of future-proofing that gamers will love, especially if hooking up a PC rig with Nvidia's also-revealed-at-CES GeForce RTX 50 GPU. It's versatile whatever content you want to consume – and will look every bit an Awards winner when wall-mounted and the centrepiece of any living room.

Samsung The Frame Pro

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung is now into the wireless TV game in a big way, with its all-new The Frame Pro using a wireless One Connect box to transmit signal without the need to trail HDMI cables into the back of the screen itself. That makes it ideal for wall-mounting – and very elegant this picture-frame-like set looks too.

That's always been Samsung's goal with The Frame series: to deliver anti-glare panels that not only display your favourite shows, but your favourite art too – which looks great thanks to the matte finish and extensive Samsung Art Store.

The Frame Pro upgrades that offering with a new Glare Free 2.0 panel that's also Neo QLED – so the highest quality and colour volume that Samsung offers. All of which combines to make for a simply stunning television – whether you want to game, watch or relax over your favourite art images.

Hisense 116UX

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Another TV, but a TV like no other. Hisense stole the show at CES 2025 in many regards, first with a 136-inch Micro-LED offering, but also this Award-winner – the 116UX, which is also massive at 116-inches. But it's not because it's a large size that it's won this Award, it's because of the technology housed within.

The TriChroma LED relates to its RGB Mini-LED technology (read my explainer here), meaning full control of red, green and blue dimming for more colour saturation and brightness control than from a typical Mini-LED panel. The results and colour volume are mind-blowing – and a clear reason this TV nets its well-deserved Award.

Panasonic Z95B

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Panasonic has long made some of the best OLED TVs on the market, with the brand's 2025 flagship, the Z95B showing precisely why. This OLED model features a brand-new multi-layered OLED panel and new processor, which means it's far brighter than its Z95A predecessor – and can rival the also-new LG OLED G5.

It's also been completely redesigned, with an innovative air circulation cooling system, and built-in soundsystem that's now material-clad and altogether less industrial-looking. It's got the looks to rival Philips' OLED models, the sound to negate the need to buy one of the best soundbars, and image quality potential that rivals the best of them. And with Fire TV built-in everything will run super-smooth too.

BMW iDrive OSX

(Image credit: BMW Group)

In-car tech is one of the most forward-thinking platforms right now and none more so than the new BMW iDrive system. Ready to feature in the next generation of electric vehicles – known as the Neue Klasse – the iDrive OSX system combines four elements to deliver optimum driver communication.

The highlight is the Panoramic Vision, a thin projected screen that sits under the windscreen, providing a wealth of information. The contents are customisable, allowing you to drag and drop different widgets from the specially angled centre screen. It's super futuristic and really useful for keeping all those features in your eyeline. We can't wait to see it in the upcoming iX3 later this year.



Technics EAH-AZ100

(Image credit: Future)

We knew about Technics' new earbuds upgrade long before CES 2025, thanks to a behind-the-scenes preview at the company's headquarters. That's also meant these earbuds have been on test ever since, for many weeks, and during that time they've surprised and delighted in so many ways.

As our AZ100 review states: "They sound excellent, look much better [than the previous AZ80], solve the battery life issue, and upgrade active noise-cancelling (ANC) to make for a complete package. An easy 5-star recommendation that's outside the normal headline-hitters from Sony, Bose, et al."

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

A laptop like no other. That's the only way to describe Lenovo's insanely impressive ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. Why? Because, at the press of a button, its 14-inch display extends into a 16.7-inch panel right before your eyes, with the OLED panel rolling out from beneath the keyboard's structure.

This ThinkBook is borne of a proof-of-concept which was shown at the Mobile World Congress show back in 2023, showing how rapidly Lenovo can advance its research and development into a fully-formed product – which will go on sale later this year. It stood apart from everything else at CES for all the right reasons, making it a worthy Awards winner.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

While the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro first showed face back in August of last year, CES 2025 was a chance for the Korean giant to double down on the hardware inside and the artificial intelligence (AI) tools on offer in its top-tier laptop line-up.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro takes the fight to Apple's MacBook Pro, with 14- and 16-inch screen sizes on offer – both of which are touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate – and there's claimed to be up to 25 hours of video playback too.

The focus on AI brings new features, including AI Select and Photo Remaster. The former works like Circle to Search on Samsung phones, allowing you to get relevant search results instantly when you click on the icon and select the search area. Photo Remaster, meanwhile, enables you to retouch images and clean up blurry photos. Very handy features from this very nifty laptop.

Roborock Saros Z70

(Image credit: Roborock)

As terrifying as the new Roborock Saros Z70 might appear, it stands out as one of the most innovative robot vacuum cleaners we’ve seen in a while. While this year’s CES has produced several models boasting stair-climbing capabilities and 360-degree vision, the Saros Z70 takes things a step further with a deployable robotic arm. It’s designed to pick up objects blocking its cleaning path, capable of unfolding, extending and rotating horizontally to move items weighing up to 300 grams out of the way.

A brief demonstration showed that its performance is currently quite slow, but Roborock has assured us that it’s actively working on enhancements to improve its speed and efficiency.

Lenovo Legion Go S – SteamOS version

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

If you love the Steam Deck then this new Lenovo handheld will grab your attention – as it runs SteamOS outside of Valve's self-produced hardware, marking a new era for the gaming platform. And in the Legion Go S also features a higher specification, with a faster refresh-rate OLED panel (at 120Hz) than Valve can offer.

It's also more powerful, with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go – that was originally designed for a Steam Deck successor – making your gaming experiences even better, whatever you're downloading from Steam's library. It's a nicely proportioned and well-designed handheld that earns every bit of its Award from the show.

Acer Nitro Blaze 11

(Image credit: Acer)

With many gaming handhelds already on the market and CES 2025 announcing many more products, Acer's way to stand out from the crowd was to go XL in its approach – as the Nitro Blaze 11 features a massive 11-inch display, supersizing the handheld experience.

Powered by AMD's Ryzen 8840HS series processors, 16GB RAM, and AMD Radeon 780M graphics, the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 has plenty of power for those big-screen gaming experiences on the go. But it's really that 11-inch display – which can function at 144Hz for super-smooth quality – that nets this gaming handheld the win.

HP Omen Max 16

(Image credit: HP)

When it comes to the best gaming laptops, CES had plenty on show. But above them all it's this HP model that stands out from the 2025 crowd, thanks to being the brand's most powerful offering ever. That'll make it a total dream for gamers wanting the very latest power – with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 50 series GPU on board.

The HP Omen Max 16 brings the brand's always-on-top-form design language to the fore too, while offering advanced specifications, including a 4K display capable of a 144Hz refresh rate. Sound the Awards siren, as this is an easy winner as part of the CES 2025 collection.

SwitchBot Lock Ultra

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Next up is the SwitchBot Lock Ultra , our pick for the best smart home gadget of the entire show. Labelled as “the most versatile and renter-friendly smart lock yet,” the SwitchBot Lock Ultra stands out with its ability to integrate seamlessly with 99.9% of existing door locks – a remarkable feat when you think about it.

For those still on the fence about adopting smart locks, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra offers an ideal entry point, especially for anyone seeking a temporary yet secure solution. With an impressive 16 unlocking methods, including fingerprint scanning, it allows users to choose the option that best suits their needs and preferences.

Garmin Instinct 3

(Image credit: Garmin)

Our top pick for the best smartwatch this year is the Garmin Instinct 3 , and not just for its outstanding battery life. For the first time, the Instinct series features vibrant AMOLED displays, paired with solar-powered options that offer unbeatable visibility and extended battery performance – making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

The Instinct 3 comes in two sizes – 45mm and 50mm – catering to different preferences and wrist sizes. Style options range from sleek classics like Black/Charcoal to bold and eye-catching hues in the limited-edition Tropical Pulse Collection, including Neotropic and Neotropic/Twilight.

Ultrahuman Rare

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Looking for a smart ring that undeniably oozes with luxury? The Ultrahuman Rare might just be your best bet. Starting at £1,500 ($1,900), it’s the most expensive smart ring we’ve ever seen, but its opulent 18-karat gold and platinum materials are the reason why.

In terms of functionality, the Rare shares the same core features as the Ultrahuman Ring Air , meaning users can continue to track a wide range of essential health metrics, including daily movement, heart rate and skin temperature. There aren’t any differences between the two models at the moment, but this could change as further advancements are released.

The Desert Collection, which includes three stunning designs – Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow – perfectly captures the luxurious aesthetic the brand is aiming for.

Lenco LS-570OK

(Image credit: Lenco)

A turntable is not a piece of audio equipment that you can hide away in the corner, so rather than buy your standard black or silver model, go for something a little special. Lenco's new models are just that; pieces of beautiful furniture design that also deliver great sound.

The flagship model is the Lenco LS-570OK which combines a turntable with a four-speaker system that delivers 70 Watt (RMS) of sound. The turntable also features Bluetooth and a switchable pre-amp, to allow you to attach to a bigger sound system. Best of all though, it comes on sturdy wooden legs making it a piece of furniture design in its own right.

Dell Pro Max

(Image credit: Dell)

Year on year, the best laptops released will often feature a Dell product high up the list. It's no different for 2025 – except, this year, Dell has taken the bold move to ditch its XPS branding and opt for a simplified naming structure across Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max laptops. That news made quite a splash at CES 2025.

What also made a splash was the top-tier laptop of that range, the Dell Pro Max, which continues with Dell's meticulous design and top-end material build, to bring a premium laptop experience that looks a dream – and will feature a dreamy specification within too. It's not out until later this year, but despite the name change, there's no change in Dell's Award-worthiness for 2025.

Belkin Stage Powergrip

(Image credit: Belkin)

Power banks can be a lifesaver for those heavy phone users, giving you a burst of extra charge for your video or just swiping through those TikToks. Belkin has come up with something a little different for its latest power bank though.

The Stage Powergrip is a 10,000mAh device that attaches magnetically to the back of your phone, but it's much more. The camera-like shape includes a larger hand grip for taking photos and a shutter button that connects remotely to your phone to take the shot. It also works as a phone stand and comes in a choice of six great colours.

Withings Omnia

(Image credit: Withings)

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the smartest wellness tracker of them all? The Withings Omnia is an AI-powered smart health screening mirror that has undeniably stolen the spotlight in digital health this year, and we can’t get enough.

After it’s finished scanning the body using advanced health sensors, the Omnia seamlessly integrates data from Withings’ ecosystem of devices to provide insights into your height, weight, sleep, activity, nutrition, and even specific areas like heart health, lung function and blood pressure. All of this data is then displayed directly on the mirror, allowing you to track metrics like heart rate, step count, muscle-to-fat ratio, calories burned and so much more – all in one glance.

The Withings Omnia is currently a conceptual product, but it is in development with the goal of becoming available to consumers in the future.