Hisense supersizes its TV lineup with a monstrous 136-inch MicroLED display

Quick Summary Hisense has announced its first MicroLED TV and it's pulling no punches when it comes to screen size. The Hisense 136MX is a mammoth 136-inch set with a brightness of up to 10,000 nits.

With CES 2025 in full swing, we’re seeing the customary launch of many different televisions.

We’ve seen a new 8K flagship from Samsung, while LG has also talked about its brighter OLED TVs for '25. But, for those craving news about MicroLED – tipped to be the top TV tech of the future – then Hisense is here for you.

The Hisense 136MX is a huge 136-inch television, meeting the demand for considerably larger screens. This isn’t just an LED TV, however, it uses MicroLED. That means that the LEDs that it uses are much smaller, with 24.88 million spread across the display, allowing for great accuracy in dimming, and massive brightness.

One of the big advantages of MicroLED is the brightness it can achieve compared to traditional display technologies. The Hisense 136MX is capable of a 10,000 nits brightness, while most TVs don’t get anywhere near that. Why do you need high brightness? On one hand it helps to combat reflections – something that a 136-inch TV is likely to experience – while it also helps increase the HDR effect.

That’s important, because although the 10,000 nit brightness seems excessive, higher brightness is likely to only be used in small points to boost the effect of those HDR highlights.

MicroLED also offers greater control of its illumination, much in the same way that OLED does, offering more precise dimming than Mini-LED currently offers. That avoids blooming – where light from one area of the picture spreads into an areas of the picture that’s supposed to be dark – while MicroLED also doesn’t suffer burn in like OLED can.

A smart TV supporting the latest standards

It’s not just about the technology behind the panel neither, as the Hisense 136MX also supports the later standards too, with Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode on offer, while there’s Dolby Atmos and DTS X support too.

The visuals are powered by Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X chip, using AI to optimise each frame, with support for 95% of the BT.2020 colour space. That means the colours will be accurately represented, in advance of some other panel types like OLED, which typically only covers about 70% of the colour space outlined by BT.2020.

The TV will run the VIDAA OS, Hisense’s own smart TV platform, with access to streaming services such as Disney+, YouTube and more. You’ll get HDMI 2.1 support, WiFi 6E as well as 120Hz VRR and ALLM to support gamers.

There’s no word on price, but it’s likely to be really expensive, so we might not see the Hisense 136MX gracing the best TV lists just yet – but it’s another step towards a future where MicroLED has a growing role.