Satechi's SM3 Slim is the mechanical Mac keyboard we've always wanted from Apple

Quick Summary
The Satechi SM3 Slim is a feature-packed, wireless mechanical keyboard which will blend seamlessly with your Mac.
It comes with 108 keys, brown switches, swappable keycaps, is backlit and can connect to four devices simultaneously, including those running iOS, iPadOS and Windows.
For those after a sleek, stylish full-sized keyboard for their Mac, Satechi has a treat for you, as part of its CES 2025 announcements.
The feature-packed SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is a bit of a mouthful to say, but don’t let the fussy name detract from this minimalist, aluminium-framed 108-key offering, which is shaping up to be one of the best keyboards of the year.
This full-size keyboard includes a numeric keypad, perfect for crunching digits in Numbers, and white back-lit buttons for late-night typing. You can adjust the brightness, and the SM3 Slim comes with 14 light patterns built-in if you fancy a bit of fun.
The SM3 Slim has low profile brown switches with easily swappable keycaps, allowing you to personalise your board. Satechi even includes Windows keycaps in the box if you want to use it with a Microsoft machine.
Multi-device connectivity
And to keep your desk cable-free, the SM3 Slim packs a 2,500mAh battery and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly connect to your Mac, iPad, iPhone or Windows PC. There’s also the option to use a wired connection via the USB-C port if you’d prefer.
If you find yourself moving between devices frequently, the SM3 Slim can help here with support for up to four connected devices at a time, allowing you to seamlessly switch between Mac, iPad and iPhone while maintaining a premium typing experience.
And finally – yes, there’s a lot more here than on Apple's Magic Keyboard – the SM3 Slim offers adjustable feet allowing you to set the perfect typing angle to keep your wrists comfortable.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
One feature this keyboard doesn't have over Apple's own is a Touch ID scanner for fingerprint login, but that's a minor issue and if you use Face ID it isn't a problem at all.
The SM3 Slim comes in light and dark colour variants and is available now for $119.99 from Satechi.net.
Satechi SM3 Slim specs
- Keys: 108
- Switch: Brown
- Backlight: White
- Battery: 2,500mAh
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz USB receiver, USB-C
- Dimensions: 42.9 x 11.9 x 1.5 cm
- Weight: 648g
John has been a technology journalist for more than a decade, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He’s reported on pretty much every area of consumer technology, from laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones to smart speakers, automotive, headphones and more. During his time in journalism, John has written for TechRadar, T3, Shortlist, What Laptop, Windows 8 magazine, Gizmodo UK, Saga Magazine and Saga Exceptional, and he’s appeared in the Evening Standard and Metro newspapers.
Outside of work, John is a passionate Watford FC and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoys a Sunday afternoon watching the F1, and is also a Guinness World Record Holder.
-
-
The fourth, mystery Samsung Galaxy S25 might have been found online
Details about a slim Galaxy S25 have appeared – will it launch soon?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Pro-Ject’s new affordable turntables are here to play
Three new Pro-Ject T1 Evo turntables are now available in the UK
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
This clever iPhone upgrade gives you massive storage without the Apple price
No room on your iPhone? This MagSafe adapter gives you huge space
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Hisense’s new wireless surround system looks like a serious rival to Sony
Hisense's wireless surround system packs a low-end punch that rival's could struggle to match
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
My favourite CES 2025 announcement initially seems boring – but it could change entertainment forever
The next wave of TVs, games consoles, projectors and streamers are facing huge upgrades
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The best of CES 2025 Awards: 21 top gadgets from the show
The biggest tech show on the planet didn't disappoint – here are T3's 21 award-winning gadgets from the Las Vegas event
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Forget your steam decks, Asus just updated its powerful gaming tablet
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 gets a big update for 2025, making it the ultimate gaming all-in-one
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Microsoft wants to ditch Windows for future Xbox gaming handhelds
Xbox’s console operating system could shape how we use future handhelds
By John McCann Published
-
Klipsch wants to ensure your parties are super loud – in more ways than one
Klipsch Vegas, Klipsch Miami and Klipsch New York are ready to party hard. Are you?
By John McCann Published
-
One of Hi-Fi’s biggest names is back with a trio of iconic amps
Onkyo has launched three new Hi-Fi separates – a pre-amp, power amp, and a streaming amp
By Carrie Marshall Published