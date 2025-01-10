Satechi's SM3 Slim is the mechanical Mac keyboard we've always wanted from Apple

Quick Summary The Satechi SM3 Slim is a feature-packed, wireless mechanical keyboard which will blend seamlessly with your Mac. It comes with 108 keys, brown switches, swappable keycaps, is backlit and can connect to four devices simultaneously, including those running iOS, iPadOS and Windows.

For those after a sleek, stylish full-sized keyboard for their Mac, Satechi has a treat for you, as part of its CES 2025 announcements.

The feature-packed SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is a bit of a mouthful to say, but don’t let the fussy name detract from this minimalist, aluminium-framed 108-key offering, which is shaping up to be one of the best keyboards of the year.

This full-size keyboard includes a numeric keypad, perfect for crunching digits in Numbers, and white back-lit buttons for late-night typing. You can adjust the brightness, and the SM3 Slim comes with 14 light patterns built-in if you fancy a bit of fun.

The SM3 Slim has low profile brown switches with easily swappable keycaps, allowing you to personalise your board. Satechi even includes Windows keycaps in the box if you want to use it with a Microsoft machine.

Multi-device connectivity

And to keep your desk cable-free, the SM3 Slim packs a 2,500mAh battery and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly connect to your Mac, iPad, iPhone or Windows PC. There’s also the option to use a wired connection via the USB-C port if you’d prefer.

If you find yourself moving between devices frequently, the SM3 Slim can help here with support for up to four connected devices at a time, allowing you to seamlessly switch between Mac, iPad and iPhone while maintaining a premium typing experience.

And finally – yes, there’s a lot more here than on Apple's Magic Keyboard – the SM3 Slim offers adjustable feet allowing you to set the perfect typing angle to keep your wrists comfortable.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One feature this keyboard doesn't have over Apple's own is a Touch ID scanner for fingerprint login, but that's a minor issue and if you use Face ID it isn't a problem at all.

The SM3 Slim comes in light and dark colour variants and is available now for $119.99 from Satechi.net.

Satechi SM3 Slim specs

Keys : 108

: 108 Switch : Brown

: Brown Backlight : White

: White Battery : 2,500mAh

: 2,500mAh Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz USB receiver, USB-C

: Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz USB receiver, USB-C Dimensions : 42.9 x 11.9 x 1.5 cm

: 42.9 x 11.9 x 1.5 cm Weight: 648g