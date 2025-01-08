Forget your steam decks, Asus just updated its powerful gaming tablet

Few tablets could compete with a true gaming laptop like the ROG Flow Z13 when it was released in 2022. Now though, there's a new version – and it has really pushed the boat out.
The 2025 version of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 features a new AMD processor, a 2.5k touchscreen display with 180Hz refresh, and a bigger 70Wh battery to deliver up to 10 hours of gaming.
With a removable keyboard, the Z13 can be easily used as a laptop or a tablet, making it a versatile machine. The big difference is the amount of power it offers for gamers.
More ROG models
The ROG Flow Z13 wasn't the only update announced today. Acer also revealed new Strix and Zephyrus models. The Strix G16 and G18 are high-end gaming laptops with 16- and 18-inch screens, respectively. These are high-resolution 2.5k touchscreen displays with a 240hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.
The Strix features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and the latest Nvidia RTX5090 graphics. They also feature Aura RGB lighting for that true gamer feel.
The Zephyrus model is a bit more sedate but still offers an impressive gaming spec. The compact G14 Zephyrus offers a 3k 120Hz 14-inch display with 0.2 response time, while the G16 gives you a 2.5K 240Hz 16-inch display with a similar response.
Here you get up to either an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 or Intel Core Ultra 9 285H (on the G16), and the Nvidia RTX5090 (G16) or the Nvidia RTX5080 (G14).
Asus Zenbook A14
The biggest non-ROG release is the Asus Zenbook A14, a new version of the classy 14-inch laptop that squares up against the Dell XPS (sorry, Pro) and the MacBook Air. This uses the Snapdragon X processor with up to 45NTU TOPS for that AI power and a longer lasting 70Wh battery for up to 32 hours of video playback.
Prices on all models are still to be confirmed.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
