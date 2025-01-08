Forget your steam decks, Asus just updated its powerful gaming tablet

Few tablets could compete with a true gaming laptop like the ROG Flow Z13 when it was released in 2022. Now though, there's a new version – and it has really pushed the boat out.

The 2025 version of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 features a new AMD processor, a 2.5k touchscreen display with 180Hz refresh, and a bigger 70Wh battery to deliver up to 10 hours of gaming.

With a removable keyboard, the Z13 can be easily used as a laptop or a tablet, making it a versatile machine. The big difference is the amount of power it offers for gamers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

More ROG models

The ROG Flow Z13 wasn't the only update announced today. Acer also revealed new Strix and Zephyrus models. The Strix G16 and G18 are high-end gaming laptops with 16- and 18-inch screens, respectively. These are high-resolution 2.5k touchscreen displays with a 240hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

The Strix features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and the latest Nvidia RTX5090 graphics. They also feature Aura RGB lighting for that true gamer feel.

The Zephyrus model is a bit more sedate but still offers an impressive gaming spec. The compact G14 Zephyrus offers a 3k 120Hz 14-inch display with 0.2 response time, while the G16 gives you a 2.5K 240Hz 16-inch display with a similar response.

Here you get up to either an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 or Intel Core Ultra 9 285H (on the G16), and the Nvidia RTX5090 (G16) or the Nvidia RTX5080 (G14).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Asus Zenbook A14

The biggest non-ROG release is the Asus Zenbook A14, a new version of the classy 14-inch laptop that squares up against the Dell XPS (sorry, Pro) and the MacBook Air. This uses the Snapdragon X processor with up to 45NTU TOPS for that AI power and a longer lasting 70Wh battery for up to 32 hours of video playback.

Prices on all models are still to be confirmed.