Acer's Swift line-up could be the hottest PC laptops in a long time

Acer launched an avalanche of new models at Computex this year, with upgrades in just about every model it sells. New chips with increased AI abilities and the latest Nvidia graphics cards the main change.

Outside of MacBooks and the odd Dell XPS, laptops are rarely considered sexy pieces of kit but I was really impressed with these new Acer models, especially the Swift line up.

Swift is Acer's thin and lightweight range, that mixes performance with style. While they don't have the power if its Predator range for gaming, they offer an impressive all round experience.

Acer Swift models

There are five main models in the Swift line-up, from the everyday Swift Go 14 AI up to the Swift X 14 AI, plus an ultra thin Swift Edge 14 AI model too.

The Swift Edge 14 AI weighs just 0.99kg (2.18lbs) thanks to its ultra-thin magnesium alloy chassis. Despite this it features a 3K OLED edge-to-edge display and uses up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with a potential 32GB memory and 1TB storage.

For creators, the Swift X14 AI features an Nvidia Geforce RTX 5070 graphics processor onboard and either the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor (X14 AI) or the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (X14), with up to 32GB memory and upto 2TB storage.

In addition to a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display, both versions feature an extra large haptic touchpad. This also supports a stylus, so you can use it has a mini-graphics pad display.

Both the Swift Edge and the Swift X14 (AI) are great-looking laptops. The Edge with a white finish and gold lettering and the X14 in black.

The Edge is priced from £1399 / €1599, while the X14 and X14 AI start from £1499 / €1799. Availability is expected from August 2025.

Acer Gaming options

Acer's Predator range has serious gaming kudos and here too there have been a spate of new models. The Predator Helios Neo 14 AI is a great portable gaming option, featuring a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display.

This relatively affordable gaming solution still supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an Nvidia Gefore RTX 5070 GPU.

One gaming option that's likely to appeal to creatives is the stylish Predator Triton 14 AI. While it still offers Predator's per-key RGB illumination, it has a plain gray finish, is just 17.31mm thick (0.68 in) and weighs 1.6kg.

There's serious performance on board though. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 5070 graphics and a 2.8k 120Hz OLED display.

Prices for the Predator Helios Neo 14 AI start from £1799 / €1699, the Predator Triton 14 AI starts from £2699 / €2999. Availability starts from July 2025.