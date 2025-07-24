Amazon expands the Kindle Colorsoft family with a cheaper version

Quick Summary Amazon has added two new Colorsoft models to its Kindle range. The Kindle Colorsoft 16GB is cheaper than the Signature Edition, and has almost all the same features apart from the extra storage, an auto-adjustable light, and wireless charging. There's a Kindle Colorsoft for Kids now too.

Amazon first introduced its full-colour Kindle at the tail end of last year, with the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition taking the company's e-readers to the next level.

Ideal for reading comic books, seeing cover art as intended for the first time, or adding coloured notations, the device lives up to its flagship status. Yes, there were some issues with the display on some early units, but those have seemingly been ironed out since.

Now there's a couple of new models being added to the Kindle lineup, with a cheaper option and a version just for kids.

The Kindle Colorsoft 16GB is basically the same as the Signature Edition but with half the storage, a couple of features removed and a friendlier price tag. Available for £239.99 (rather than the £269.99 for the 32GB original), it also comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited.

You don't get the auto-adjusting front light or wireless charging on the Signature Edition, but everything is similar.

(Image credit: Amazon)

That means it comes with a 7-inch full-colour display that offers a 150 ppi resolution in colour mode, 300 ppi in black and white. And while there's no auto-adjusting light, it still offers a manually adjustable warm light for reading in the dark.

Battery life is claimed to last for "weeks" and the reader is IPX8 rated, so is waterproof enough for reading by the pool without worry.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other model that's been launched at the same time is for younger readers. The Kindle Colorsoft for Kids is essentially the same as the 16GB model, but with the added bonus of a year's worth of Amazon Kids+.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This allows children access to a library of more than 1,000 curated ebooks that are age appropriate. The reader also sports dedicated features, including Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise to help readers to learn new words and their meanings. There's also an OpenDyslexic font that can be chosen, plus Bluetooth connectivity to listen to audiobooks through headphones.

The Kindle Colorsoft for Kids also comes with a choice of two vibrant covers – Fantasy River or Starlight Reading. It costs £259.99, while an annual subscription to Amazon Kids+ usually costs £38 for Prime members, £68 if not.

Both of the new Colorsoft models are available to order from Amazon now. US, European and Australian prices are to follow.