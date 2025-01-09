Hisense’s new wireless surround system looks like a serious rival to Sony

Quick Summary Hisense has debuted a new wireless surround system during CES 2025. The HT Saturn system is much like products from rivals, such as Sony, but comes with its own subwoofer and could be more affordable.

If you're serious about home cinema sound but don't like running wires around the room, Sony's Bravia Theatre Quad wireless four-speaker surround sounds great – but it's also quite expensive at £1,999. But never fear, Hisense's new HT Saturn system could undercut that while delivering more bass than the Sony's.

Hisense is currently showing off the HT Saturn system at CES, and like Sony's system it's designed to work best with the brand's own TVs.

It's a 4.1.2 channel system made of four wireless speakers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer – a component the Bravia Quad lacks unless you buy an additional wireless sub. It's therefore designed for big TVs in big rooms.

At CES, Hisense is showing the speakers around a 100-inch TV and the firm says the system is "purpose-built to complement Hisense TVs 85 inches and larger".

The HT Saturn has only been confirmed for a US release so far, but the firm promises more news soon so we're hopeful this one's coming to the UK, too.

Hisense HT Saturn: key features

The HT Saturn supports Pure Surround, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, has HDMI eARC for your TV connection and transmits wirelessly to the speakers.

It has Bluetooth 5.3 but not Wi-Fi, comes with automatic room calibration and uses Hisense's Concerto technology, which uses your TV's built-in speakers as part of your surround sound setup. It's a similar system to rivals, such as Sony's Center Sync and Samsung's Q-Symphony.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Concerto isn't exclusive to the HT Saturn – the system will also be available in future Hisense soundbars.

We don't yet know what the final price will be, but given the brand's track record, we'd expect this system to be priced very aggressively. Like Sony, Hisense may also offer deep discounts for anybody buying the HT Saturn alongside a new Hisense TV.

Today's best Sony Bravia Theatre Quad deals Low Stock $2,498 View $2,499.99 View $2,499.99 View Show More Deals