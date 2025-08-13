I tested this five-star speaker from a lesser-known brand, and it shocked me

When you test as many speakers as I do, the big brands can sometimes be hard to look past, especially when you're looking back over what you've tested in recent months. Still, when a smaller or lesser-known brand does manage to make a name for itself, it can really stand out.

I didn't know much about Edifier before I tested its ES300 home speaker earlier this summer, but now that I've used it I'm going to be paying much more attention to what the brand produces moving forward. The speaker impressed me really thoroughly, and not just because it sounded great.

The first thing that I find obvious about the ES300 is how great it looks. This isn't a speaker that shouts about its portability (although it does have a battery to let you move it around flexibly). Rather, it looks a little like an old-school FM radio, updated for the modern world with wireless connectivity and a superb set of drivers.

As well as a leather-effect surface on the sides and top of its design, it has a lovely grille on the front that means it'll blend in on a bookshelf or countertop. Still, the standout detail is the subtle downward-facing light that lines the bottom of the speaker. This gives it a certain something to make it more moody and aesthetically pleasing, and makes it look all the more mid-century modern.

The top of the speaker has some great controls for those who don't want to just use their phone, and it all comes together into a superb package that I thoroughly enjoyed testing. Of course, that's helped by the rich and full sound, which can easily fill a room – as befits a chunky speaker like this.

It might not have the same brand recognition as something like Sonos, and its speaker might not be the foundation of a multi-room setup that can all be controlled in one place, but I've still made a mental note of Edifier's name, and the next time it comes out with speakers I'll be interested to see and hear them.