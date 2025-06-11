JBL’s new Dolby Atmos soundbars offer big upgrades at every budget

Quick Summary JBL has refreshed its Bar range of Dolby Atmos soundbars with five new models. There's a 5.0-channel 450W entry level bar, all the way up to a range-topping 11.1.4 model. That puts out a mind-blowing 2,470W.

When it comes to the best soundbars, JBL's Bar models are highly-regarded and often very powerful. We gave the JBL Bar 1300 the full five stars in our in-depth review, for example. Now the brand has refreshed the range with some considerable upgrades.

The JBL Bar MK2 range includes five models, all with Dolby Atmos. The most fun is the JBL Bar 1300MK2 – an 11.1.4 soundbar with a dual 8-inch subwoofer and detachable rear speakers with Bluetooth functionality. It kicks out a mighty total of 2,470W of power and comes in at £1,299.99 / $1,699.95.

But there are models for other budgets too, including much more affordable options.

The baby of the range is the still powerful JBL Bar 300MK2, a 450W, 5.0 standalone soundbar. That's just £349.99 / $449.

JBL Bar MK2: key features and pricing

Between the Bar 300MK2 and Bar 1300MK2 there are three others.

The Bar 500MK2 comes with 750W of power, 5.1 channels and a 10-inch subwoofer for £499.99 / $649.

The Bar 700MK2 is 780W with 7.1 channels. It also has a 10-inch subwoofer and two detachable wireless speakers. Its RRP is £799.99 / $899.

And finally, the Bar 1000MK2 is a 960W, 7.1.4-channel soundbar, yet again with a 10-inch sub and two detachable wireless speakers. That's £899.99 / $1,199.

While the power and channel configuration differs between models they all have the same key features. That includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and are Roon Ready.

All of the models bar one will support Amazon Music HD. The exception is the entry level Bar 300MK2, but it will get Samsung SmartThings as compensation.

DTS:X will be supported too, but for most models it's coming via a software update later this year. The Bar 1300MK2 and Bar 1000MK2 are the only soundbars that will have it at launch. JBL also says that support for Eclipsa Audio is coming.

The JBL Bar MK2 range will go on sale in September 2025 in the UK and in October in the US. Pricing and availability for the rest of the world is yet to be announced.