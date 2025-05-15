JBL's Himalayan-inspired Summit speakers promise peak audio pleasure
These three new Summit speakers will take your audio to new heights
Quick Summary
JBL has expanded its luxurious Summit speaker range to five with the addition of three new models: one stand-mount and two floorstanders.
The new models will be available later this year, priced from £15K a pair.
JBL has added three new models to its high-end, Himalayan-inspired Summit range of speakers, meaning there are now five speaker types in the series in total.
The JBL Makalu, Pumori and Ama speakers join the existing Everest and K2 models, and the manufacturer claims that the series is "the culmination of everything JBL stands for".
All three new models are made with heavily braced and softly contoured cabinets built to eliminate resonance. They feature JBL's MultiCap crossover network and come with IsoAcoustics adjustable isolation feet.
Prices range from just under £15K to just almost £37K a pair.
JBL Summit Series Ama, Pumori and Makalu: key features and pricing
The flagship of the three is the Summit Makalu, named after the world's fifth highest mountain.
It's a three-way floorstanding speaker with a 12-inch woofer, 8-inch midrange driver, JBL's D2 compression driver, and precision-moulded HDI Sonoglass horn.
It's available in a rich ebony veneer with gold accents or in high gloss piano black with platinum detailing. The JBL Makalu costs £36,998 per pair (about $49,122 / €43,850 / AU$76,495).
The Summit Pumori is named after another Himalayan mountain, otherwise described as the "daughter of Everest".
It's a three-way floorstanding speaker and this time the woofer is 10-inches rather than 12. Once again there's an 8-inch midrange driver, D2 compression driver and HDI Sonoglass horn. Pricing per pair is set at £26,998 (about $35,845 / €31,999 / AU$55,820).
The baby of the trio is the compact Summit Ama, named after the Ama Dablam peak.
It's a two-way stand mount – steel and aluminium stands are included – with an 8-inch HC4 cone woofer, D2 compression driver and HDI horn. Expect to pay £14,998 (about $19,912 / €17,776 / AU$31,009) for a pair, including the stands.
All three models will be available through authorised JBL retailers and partners later this year.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
