ELAC’s Sonos-rivalling bookshelf speakers get a seriously powerful audio upgrade

ELAC's DCB41 powered bookshelf speakers attracted five-star reviews when they launched in 2022, and now they have a bigger, more powerful sibling: the ELAC ConneX DCB61.

Like their predecessors, the ConneX DCB61 are two-way powered speakers with one of them containing the inputs and electronics. They're powered by dedicated Class D amplifiers, and sport increased power.

They're even better connected than before too. There's Bluetooth LC3+ for high quality wireless audio, making them a possible alternative to Sonos for stereo enthusiasts.

In addition to the on-board controls, there's a comprehensive companion app for iOS and Android that enables you to fine-tune the EQ, optimise the placement and enable or disable features such as the extended bass.

It also enables you to activate a neighbour-friendly Night Mode for late-night listening.

ELAC ConneX DCB61: key features and pricing

Each speaker has a 165mm polypropylene long excursion woofer with its own 60W Class D amplifier, and above the woofer there's a 19mm soft-dome tweeter with its own 20W amp and a precision-engineered waveguide.

The speakers include ELAC's proprietary Xbass Enhancer to boost the low end, and there's a rear-firing S-shaped bass reflex port. ELAC says that the result of the drivers, amps and reflex port is "a rich, balanced soundstage" for music, movies, and more.

There's a good selection of connection options here, too. You get HDMI eARC for your TV, Bluetooth LC3+, a built-in MM phono stage to work with the best turntables, optical inputs for consoles or media players, and USB for PC and Mac.

The USB connection supports audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and the speakers have on-board Dolby Digital decoding.

The ELAC ConneX DCB61 speakers are available now from Hi-Fi retailers with a price tag of £699 / $899 / €799 (about AU$1,465) for a pair.