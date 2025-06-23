Monitor’s sleek Studio 89 speakers make me want to play The White Album

Quick Summary Monitor Audio's highly acclaimed Studio 89 bookshelf speakers were only available in black, but now there's a new, gorgeous High Gloss White option. Priced from £2,000 a pair, they'll be available from July.

When Monitor Audio unveiled its Studio 89 bookshelf speakers in 2024 they caused quite the stir. In addition to their exquisite audio engineering, the bookshelf speakers have a very distinctive design – their gloss black finish makes them look like something sent from space.

Now there's a new variant, and they're arguably even more stunning to look at in gloss white. A clean, fresh match for one of the best turntables, for sure.

As the name suggests, the Studio 89 speakers hark back to the 1980s and Monitor's legendary Studio speakers, which at the time were the most expensive and high-tech products the brand made. But the technology that drives them is brand new, and Monitor Audio says they deliver a "vast, immersive soundstage" thanks to their point-source mid-tweeter-mid configuration.

As with last year's version, they're based on technology that first appeared in the firm's astonishing (and staggeringly beautiful) Hyphn floorstanders. Those currently retail for £70,000 in the UK, and you'll be relieved to discover that the Studio 89 are a lot more affordable.

Monitor Audio Studio 89 High Gloss White: key features and pricing

The Studio 89 speakers are based around the latest third-generation MPD III high-frequency transducer, twin 4.25-inch RDT mid/bass drivers with "piston-like control", and a "precisely engineered" third-order crossover.

Each bass/mid driver has a triple-layer design with a very strong C-CAM outer skin, a Nomex honeycomb core, and a woven carbon fibre base to deliver excellent rigidity with minimal weight.

The crossover also uses premium components to deliver maximum signal purity with low distortion. The cabinets have 18mm front baffles with rigid 15mm side walls and HiVe II slot ports to reduce potential turbulence and air noise.

The Studio 89 in High Gloss White will be available in July 2025 for £2,000 / €2,350 / $2,500 (about AU$4,187) per pair. Their matching stands are £500 / €600 / $625 (about AU$1,045) per pair.