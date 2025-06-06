Heavenly Hi-Fi and home cinema are in reach with Elipson's new speakers

Quick Summary Elipson has refreshed its Prestige Facet range, which includes both Hi-Fi and home cinema speakers. The range doesn't currently include a new version of the Facet subwoofer, but the rest of the speakers start at just £299.

French high-end audio brand Elipson makes some very impressive and often very expensive speakers, but its new Prestige Facet II range promises heavenly Hi-Fi and home cinema at more affordable price tags.

The cheapest speaker here is just £299, and even the most expensive ones top out at £3,000 per pair.

The Facet II lineup consists of 10 speakers, so there's something for every configuration. There are two bookshelf models, three sets of floorstanders, two centres, a pair for Dolby Atmos height channels, a surround pair, and an LCR speaker.

Strangely, there's no subwoofer – which is made all the more weird as the first generation Facet does include the Facet Sub 8.1.

All of the models feature a new satin finish rather than the first generation's gloss, and there are technical improvements across the range.

(Image credit: Elipson)

Elipson Prestige Facet II speakers: key features and price

The three floorstanding models have new decoupling feet that promise to be visually lighter but mechanically stronger, delivering better isolation from the floor for better low-frequency reproduction.

The Facet speaker cabinets are more rigid, and the passive crossover has been completely redesigned with a host of high-quality audiophile-spec components including new capacitors, resistors and inductors.

Elipson says this delivers better channel decoupling, a smoother frequency response and a more coherent and natural soundstage. All of the speakers are wired internally with oxygen-free copper.

There are three finishes to choose from, all in satin: black, white, and black with walnut.

The UK and European prices for the Facet II range are:

6B Bookshelf: £499 / €549 per pair

8B Bookshelf: £699 / €799 per pair

14F Floorstanding: £1,000 / €1,299 per pair

24F Floorstanding: £2,000 / €2,399 per pair

34F Floorstanding: £3,000 / €3,299 per pair

11C Centre: £299 / €349 each

14C Centre: £450 / €549 each

6ATM Atmos: £450 / €499 per pair

7SR Surround: £429 / €499 per pair

14LCR LCR: £429 / €469 each

You can find out more about the Prestige Facet II range on Elipson's own website, including details on how to order the speakers.