Elipson's new Planet L speaker is out of this world

Quick Summary French audio brand Elipson has announced a new version of its Planet L speaker. It comes with improved power, better bass and a wider soundstage, all for £1,200.

French high-end speaker firm Elipson has created a new version of its iconic Planet L spherical speaker, the Planet L Performance.

The Planet L Performance sticks to the very distinctive design of the original, which looks like an astronaut's or diver's helmet, or a Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin that's been given a good squeeze. But, there are multiple audio improvements over the standard Planet L model.

Elipson says that the result is more detailed sound reproduction, with faster, more controlled bass and a wider soundstage.

It's a gorgeous looking thing, and it comes in a dizzying range of lacquered and matt finishes including some from the Planet L Gold Edition. There are white, burgundy, green and black gold edition finishes; white, blue, beige and black satin; and glossy black, white or red.

What's new in the Elipson Planet L Performance speaker

Power is up from 60W RMS to 100W and frequency response and sensitivity remain the same at 46Hz-20kHz and 90dB/1W/1m respectively.

There's a new 6.5-inch bass/mid-range driver with dual asymmetric rubber for precise power and Kapton reel support for optimal cooling, and there's also a new 25mm silk-treated dome tweeter with a horn extension and neodymium magnet as well as a new crossover.

The increased power and improved bass address two of the main criticisms I've seen of the originals. Our sister title What Hi-Fi reviewed the Planet L on launch back in 2012 and liked the sound but felt it lacked bass and power, especially in larger rooms.

The new Planet L Performance speakers will be available in all colour options from 24 March, with a price of £1,200 (about $1,550 / AU$2,460).

They are compatible with existing Planet L accessories, so if you fancy an upgrade you can use your existing brackets, stands or ceiling suspension.