Tribit's StormBox Mini Plus is a punchy portable speaker at a perfect price

Quick Summary The Tribit StormBox Mini+ portable Bluetooth speaker has decent-looking specs at a very low price tag of just £32 / $39 / €37. It has strong UE Wonderboom vibes and is similarly waterproof, so ideal for the beach or poolside.

Tribit has been carving out quite the reputation for impressive audio products that are equally impressively affordable.

Its latest Bluetooth speaker is no exception: it's a punchy little portable with a low price tag that undercuts even the most keenly priced models in our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers.

The Tribit StormBox Mini+ is a small wireless speaker with a strong resemblance to the UE Wonderboom 4 thanks to its cylindrical design and the large, white volume controls on the outside.

However, it's a lot cheaper. Although that doesn't mean the manufacturer has skimped on the specification.

(Image credit: Tribit)

Tribit StormBox Mini+: key features and pricing

The StormBox Mini+ is IPX7 water resistant, and behind the fabric there are two 48mm left and right-firing full-range drivers, plus a passive radiator for the bass.

Output power is 12W, the frequency range is 80Hz to 20kHz and Tribit says that the left/right design delivers full 360-degree sound (although I'd quibble with the marketing claim that it's 360-degree "surround sound" when it's just stereo).

There's a dynamic LED light on top and a built-in mic for hands-free calling. Battery life is a promised 12 hours if you keep the lights off and the volume at 50%.

Bluetooth is 5.4 with the usual AAC and SBC but no aptX codecs, and there's a 3.5mm input for other sound sources.

I haven't heard this speaker yet but we've reviewed and enjoyed several Tribit products in recent months. For example, we really liked the ridiculously large and loud StormBox Blast 2.

You can pair two StormBox Mini+ speakers together, and at this price that's hardly going to break the bank.

The StormBox Mini+ has an RRP of just £32 / $39.99 / €36.95 (about AU$66), and is available now from the likes of Amazon in a choice of black, blue or green.