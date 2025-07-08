JBL's Flip 7 gets that festival feeling with a unique special edition

Quick Summary JBL has launched a special edition of its Flip 7 portable Bluetooth speaker, and refreshingly it's the same price as the standard version. The JBL Flip 7 Tomorrowland (named after the festival) has the same spec as its siblings but comes in a unique design.

When it comes to portability, JBL's Flip 7 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, delivering a lot of punch from its relatively small size. And now there's a limited edition version to celebrate the brand's partnership with the Tomorrowland festival.

The special edition speaker has the same impressive spec as before, but it's been enhanced with an exclusive Tomorrowland design. This uses a polished metal effect and gold highlights to great effect.

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL Flip 7 Tomorrowland: key features and price

The JBL Flip 7 is a relatively new model – the original was only recently released in the spring.

It boasts up to 16 hours of playtime, JBL's signature sound with an AI optimiser, and multi-speaker connectivity with Auracast.

JBL claims it delivers bigger bass and clearer highs than previous models, and better performance at high volumes where sound quality previously got a little messy.

That 16-hour battery life is actually 14 hours plus 2 hours: the former is the standard battery life, and the extra 2 hours are achieved using Playtime Boost. That cuts some of the ultra-low end so the speaker drivers aren't working so hard, enabling you to keep the party going for a little longer.

The speaker is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and as ever with JBL's Flips, it's tough design can handle accidental drops and other misfortunes, such as being exposed to typical festival bad weather. Then, when you return from your adventures, you can connect it to other audio devices via USB-C for lossless audio.

The JBL Flip 7 Tomorrowland is available now for £129.99 / €149.99 (about $149.95 / AU$270), the same retail price as the standard model.

That said, you might be available to find some variants for a touch less if you shop around, especially as Prime Day is on until 11 July 2025.