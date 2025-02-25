JBL Flip 7 gets an impressive AI audio upgrade

The JBL Flip 7 comes with AI-powered audio optimisation, IP68 dust and water resistance and over 14 hours of battery life.

Available for pre-order in the US, it's priced at $149 – which will likely translate to £149 when released in the UK too.

We think the JBL Flip 6 is the best JBL Bluetooth speaker for most people. And now there's an even better version that promises improved audio, better Bluetooth and IP68 dust and water resistance.

The JBL Flip 7 is already on sale in China, and yesterday a press release for the US launch was briefly available on the Businesswire site before being pulled. That release promised pre-orders from 10 March 2025 and shipping from 6 April – there's no UK launch date as yet, but we'd expect a similar timescale.

Pricing for the new JBL Flip 7 is $149, which is likely to mean £149 in the UK and around $295 in Australia.

This isn't the only new JBL expected – there's a new Charge coming too, with a price tag of $199 (about £179 / AU$395). But, the more affordable Flip 7 is likely to be the bigger seller.

JBL Flip 7: key features

As Gizmochina reports, the headline new feature in the new Flip is what JBL calls AI Sound Boost. It's a real-time audio optimiser that we've already seen in the JBL Extreme 4, and its main job is to make the speaker go louder without the sound becoming distorted.

The IP68-rated speaker contains dual passive radiators, a racetrack-shaped mid/bass driver and an independent tweeter. It has its own DAC for USB-C audio sources, too.

There's Bluetooth 5.4 for lower latency and Auracast connectivity, and the battery life is a promised 14 hours with a further two hours of playback in Playtime Boost mode. That turns off the EQ settings to squeeze more life from the Li-ion battery.

As with previous Flip speakers the Flip 7 is very portable, it's 182.5 x 69.5 x 71.5mm and weighs 0.56kg.

There's no official word on the UK launch or price as yet, but given that it's already on sale in China and the press releases are being uploaded to newswires it can't be far away. We will of course keep you posted.

