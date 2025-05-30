Erupting from the earth, Mark Levinson’s new audiophile amps are high-Tectonic

Quick Summary The Mark Levinson 600 Series pre-amp and amps are inspired by geological events and promise exceptional performance. Price and availability are yet to be revealed, but expect a 2025 launch.

Are you ready to (molten) rock? Mark Levinson's new 600 series high-end amplifiers come with the brand's "Tectonic" industrial design.

This includes solid aluminium cases accented with red signature lighting – it "glows like embers beneath volcanic glass," the company says.

They're even in danger of overshadowing the best turntables you can match them with – apart from the stunning vertical deck from Miniot, perhaps.

There are three new models: a No. 631 Monaural amplifier, No. 632 Dual-Monaural amplifier, and a No. 626 Dual-Monaural pre-amplifier. And while pricing and availability are yet to be revealed, each of the high-end components is expected to release before the end of the year.

The No. 626 and its siblings use anodised black aluminium with silver controls and red accent lighting (Image credit: Mark Levinson)

Mark Levinson 600 Series: key features

First up, the No. 626 is the first Mark Levinson preamplifier to incorporate the new Precision Link III digital-to-analog converter supporting all digital inputs.

It's based around an ESS Technology ES9039PRO 8-channel Hyperstream IV DAC with Mark Levinson jitter elimination, and it has six digital inputs, including USB-C capable of Hi-Res DSD and PCM at up to 32-bit/384kHz.

The Tectonic design means a machined aluminium chassis, anodised in black and with silver controls and a glass centre panel. That panel is accented with red lighting and there's a glass section on top, again with red accent lighting.

(Image credit: Mark Levinson)

The next link in the chain is the amp, and you have a choice of two Class A / AB options. The idea is to use a single No. 632 Dual-Monaural amplifier or two No. 631 Monaural amplifiers.

Both models have fully balanced Pure Path signal paths and, like the pre-amp, modular designs to eliminate interference and ultra-low-noise toroidal linear power supplies.

Other than the price, there's another key detail missing: while Mark Levinson promises "effortless dynamics and incredible sonic detail" from the amps, we don't yet know their power output. All we know for now is that the brand says that they utilise unusually high bias current, to "effortlessly" deliver power to your speakers.

The Mark Levinson 600 Series will be available from retail partners later this year.