Powerful and pretty – Marantz unleashes reference-quality home cinema components with a sense of style
A pre-amp and power amp you'll want to look at as much as listen to
Quick Summary
Marantz has launched two new home cinema products, the AV 20 pre-amp and the AMP 20 power amplifier.
Designed for serious home cinema enthusiasts with a sense of style, the components are priced at £4,750 / $6,500 / €5,500 (about AU$9,880) each.
Marantz has taken its highly acclaimed luxury home theatre pre-amp and power amp and made them even better.
The AV 20 AV pre- and AMP 20 power amplifiers are based on their award-winning predecessors, but with a little bit of magic from the CINEMA 30 AVR too.
Both products feature the latest version of Marantz's porthole display and look stunning. There's selectable side illumination, sharp industrial design and on the AV 20, a fold-down front panel to conceal infrequently used controls.
Even the remote looks good – it's made from aluminium and is backlit so you can use it in darkened rooms.
Marantz AV 20 and AMP 20: key features and pricing
The AV 20 features the most up-to-date Analog Devices SHARC dual-core DSP chipset and 32-bit two-channel DACs with dedicated jitter reduction.
It supports "all forms of incoming audio" including Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X Pro and AURO-3D, and has Audyssey MultEQ XT32 advanced room optimisation. You also get optional Dirac Live Room Correction and Dirac Live Bass Control for good measure.
The AV 20 also features a first for Marantz – it'll offer Dirac Live Active Room Treatment in a future firmware upgrade. And of course, it works with Marantz's home operating system HEOS.
Marantz describes the AMP 20 as "prodigiously powerful".
It's a 12-channel power amp with 200 watts per channel at 8 ohms. and can be reconfigured to deliver multiple bridged-tied-load (BTL) outputs of up to six channels of 400W. It can also bi-amp up to six speakers.
The Marantz AV 20 preamplifier has a recommended retail price of $6,500 / €5,500 / £4,750 (about AU$9,880). The AMP 20 power amplifier is also $6,500 / €5,500 / £4,750 (about AU$9,880).
