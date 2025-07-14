Campfire Audio’s Relay is your audio upgrade for everything everywhere

Quick Summary The Campfire Audio Relay is a DAC/amp upgrade for computers, tablets and smartphones that promises a high-quality audio upgrade in a pocket-friendly size. It comes with a price tag of £229 / $229 and is available now.

Ever wished you could easily upgrade the audio in your laptop, phone or other digital device? The new Campfire Audio Relay DAC and amp does just that for a very competitive price. It's very small, but is designed to deliver a big upgrade.

The Relay is built around the AKM 4493 SEQ DAC chip, which Campfire says was chosen for its "technical prowess and engaging sound". According to the firm, it delivers the quality you'd expect from much bulkier DACs in a much more pocket-friendly size.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio Relay: key features and pricing

The Campfire Audio Relay features support for variable bit rates up to 32-bit/768Hz with PCM and DSD playback compatibility. There's selectable high/low gain and six filter modes.

The Relay connects via USB-C and is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, and it has two outputs: one 3.5mm single-ended out and a 4.4mm balanced equivalent to cater for a wide range of headphones and wired IEMs.

There's a mode select and media control button on the front, and volume and media controls on the side.

It's small enough to stick in a pocket or small bag, while the housing is aluminium so it should be more than tough enough to handle bumps from travelling and handling.

The Campfire Audio Relay DAC/amp is available now from Amazon and specialist audio retailers with a price tag of £229 / $229 (about $308 / AU$469) including a "pleasingly short" 6cm USB-C to USB-C cable.

You also get a microfibre cleaning cloth and a cushioned black ripstop bag. And if you're at CanJam London this weekend, you'll be able to see and hear it in action – Campfire Audio will be demoing the new device at the event.